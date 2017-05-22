Holly Willoughby neighbours have accused the ‘This Morning’ host of lowering the tone of her street by flying a Union flag above her home.
The 36-year-old has raised the flag from a flagpole on a tower at her six-bedroom London home, which she lives in with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.
One neighbour told The Mirror: “We don’t hang the Union Jack or St George flag outside our properties, so why should she? It’s in one of the most desirable streets.
The resident added: “It’s not really becoming of the area. The house is one of the oldest in the neighbourhood, and has a prominent tower. It’s never had a Union Jack on it before.”
It’s not the first time that Holly and her husband have fallen foul of their neighbours.
In October, the couple submitted a planning application for a two-storey building attached to the main house, which they bought for £2.8million in 2011.
But it was rejected after residents complained, claiming the proposed changes would “compromise the character and appearance of the building”.
HuffPost UK have contacted Holly’s reps for comment.
Earlier this month, Holly was left rather bemused after being trolled for enjoying lunch with controversial presenter Piers Morgan.
The presenter shared a picture of herself with the ‘Good Morning Britain’ star on her Instagram page, after the pair spent the afternoon together.
However, some of her followers were less than impressed to see the company she was keeping, and let their feelings known by commenting on her picture.