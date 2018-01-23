All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    23/01/2018 18:40 GMT | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NTAs 2018: Holly Willoughby Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Her Dress From A Sustainable Designer

    See how this outfit differs from her previous NTA dresses.

    For the 2018 National Television Awards, Holly Willoughby chose a beautifully ethereal, blue and yellow dress from a designer who who has a focus on sustainable fashion.

    Willoughby shared a photo of her outfit ahead of her red carpet appearance at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January and revealed she is wearing diamonds by Boodles, Charlotte Olympia shoes and a dress by Elizabetta Franci, - an Italian designer who has pledged to use no fur or feathers in her collections.

    Franci has also looked into the sustainability of other areas of her business and makes her look books and bags from eco-friendly paper certified by the FSC, an organisation which ensures that forests are replanted.

    Willoughby’s outfit was a hit on Instagram, with her post racking up nearly 60k likes within 30 minutes of being posted.

    She also posed for a pre-event photo with her husband Dan Baldwin.

    For the 2018 ceremony Willoughby went for more of a care-free boho look than she has done previously.

    At the 2017 NTAs she looked like she’d stepped out of a classic Hollywood movie and on to the red carpet.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    While in 2016 she wore a bridal-inspired number, complete with a train.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleHolly Willoughby red carpetNational television awardsntas

    Conversations