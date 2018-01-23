For the 2018 National Television Awards, Holly Willoughby chose a beautifully ethereal, blue and yellow dress from a designer who who has a focus on sustainable fashion.
Willoughby shared a photo of her outfit ahead of her red carpet appearance at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January and revealed she is wearing diamonds by Boodles, Charlotte Olympia shoes and a dress by Elizabetta Franci, - an Italian designer who has pledged to use no fur or feathers in her collections.
Franci has also looked into the sustainability of other areas of her business and makes her look books and bags from eco-friendly paper certified by the FSC, an organisation which ensures that forests are replanted.
Willoughby’s outfit was a hit on Instagram, with her post racking up nearly 60k likes within 30 minutes of being posted.
She also posed for a pre-event photo with her husband Dan Baldwin.
For the 2018 ceremony Willoughby went for more of a care-free boho look than she has done previously.
At the 2017 NTAs she looked like she’d stepped out of a classic Hollywood movie and on to the red carpet.
While in 2016 she wore a bridal-inspired number, complete with a train.