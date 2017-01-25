All Sections
    NTAs 2017: Holly Willoughby Channelled A Silver Screen Siren At The National Television Awards

    Her gown was designed by Samuel Dougal.

    Holly Willoughby looked like she’d stepped out of a classic Hollywood movie and on to the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

    Willoughby chose a floor-length soft pink gown with a train by Samuel Dougal, for the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January. 

    The ‘This Morning’ host thanked her “glam squad” on Instagram and revealed she’d borrowed Rochelle Humes shoes for the occasion.

    The look was similar to the one Willoughby chose for the 2016 NTAs, when she wore a bridal-inspired number, complete with train.

