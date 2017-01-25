Holly Willoughby looked like she’d stepped out of a classic Hollywood movie and on to the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

Willoughby chose a floor-length soft pink gown with a train by Samuel Dougal, for the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January.

The ‘This Morning’ host thanked her “glam squad” on Instagram and revealed she’d borrowed Rochelle Humes shoes for the occasion.