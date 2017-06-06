Holly Willoughby has announced she will be releasing her second parenting book in September 2017.

Having released ‘Truly Happy Baby’ in June 2016 that tackled the first year of a baby’s life, the new book focuses on a new issue altogether: Food.

‘Truly Scrumptious Baby’ is a follow-up and focuses on weaning your baby for the first time.

“I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to ‘Truly Happy Baby’ from fellow mums and I hope that this book will arm you with everything you need to embark on the next part of your parenting adventure - the wonderful world of food,” said Willoughby.