Holly Willoughby ‘Bags £200K Pay Rise, To Finally Match Phillip Schofield’s ITV Salary’

Holly Willoughby has reportedly bagged herself a £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary as her ‘This Morning’ co-presenter Phillip Schofield. According to reports, the 36-year-old star had been earning a third less than her co-host. It is believed Phillip was pocketing £600,000, whilst Holly was on £400,000.

The pair, who have worked together for 11 years, will now earn the same as each other for the TV projects they front together. Holly’s pay rise came as she and Phil negotiated their salaries for the rebooted series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, which they will both front. Sources have suggested that ITV chiefs realised they would be unable to pay them the same fee for the celebrity ice skating competition and not for their work on ‘This Morning’.

