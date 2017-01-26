Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Were Not In Great Shape On 'This Morning' After Their NTAs Win

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield might not have turned up for work in the clothes they wore to last night’s National Television Awards, but there were still a few sore heads on Thursday’s (26 January) ‘This Morning’.
The pair were feeling a little rough round the edges after partying until 3.30am, following their Live Magazine Show win at the ceremony.
Having made international headlines with their post-NTAs antics last year, they opened the show with some bleary eyes and hoarse voices.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much for voting,” Holly said. “You are brilliant and we do appreciate every single one of your votes… we really do.”
Becoming clear they may have been in need of a lie down and a bacon sandwich, Phillip added: “We have made it in today. Well, we’ve made it in, not in a brilliant condition, if we’re truly honest… but at least we’re not wearing the same clothes!”
“There’s a lot of heavy breathing going on,” Holly joked.
Noticing Phil’s gravelly tones, she then turned to him and asked: “What’s happened to your voice? Did you leave it at the bar?”
A clip of his on-stage tease about how they’d get tattoos to celebrate the win was shown and Phillip confessed: “And I’ve got to tell you, we so, so nearly did!”
Holly added: “It was very close and there were a number of reasons why we are not sporting tattoos this morning and it was more to do with the practicalities - mainly tattoo parlours are not open that late.
“There were members of our team searching for an hour or so [to find a tattoo parlour that was open], five producers searching for a place.
“And you can’t get a tattoo if you’ve had a drink.”
Phillip dedicated had This Morning’s win to the show’s former agony aunt, Denise Robertson, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He told the crowd last night: “We’ll start on a serious note, just to say this time last year we had Denise Robertson on stage with us. And we really miss her, so this is for Denise this year.”
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.