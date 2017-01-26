Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Were Not In Great Shape On 'This Morning' After Their NTAs Win

ITV Phillip Schofield and Holly WIlloughby were feeling a bit rough on Thursday's 'This Morning'

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much for voting,” Holly said. “You are brilliant and we do appreciate every single one of your votes… we really do.” Becoming clear they may have been in need of a lie down and a bacon sandwich, Phillip added: “We have made it in today. Well, we’ve made it in, not in a brilliant condition, if we’re truly honest… but at least we’re not wearing the same clothes!” “There’s a lot of heavy breathing going on,” Holly joked. Noticing Phil’s gravelly tones, she then turned to him and asked: “What’s happened to your voice? Did you leave it at the bar?”

FameFlynetukcom The pair had been partying until 3.30am

A clip of his on-stage tease about how they’d get tattoos to celebrate the win was shown and Phillip confessed: “And I’ve got to tell you, we so, so nearly did!”

Oh my! What a night!! But at least I'm not in the same clothes 😂Thank you so much for your lovely tweets 😊 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) January 26, 2017

Thank you.... and... good night @schofe ... you are the bestest! xxx❤❤❤ A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Holly added: “It was very close and there were a number of reasons why we are not sporting tattoos this morning and it was more to do with the practicalities - mainly tattoo parlours are not open that late. “There were members of our team searching for an hour or so [to find a tattoo parlour that was open], five producers searching for a place. “And you can’t get a tattoo if you’ve had a drink.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Phil makes his speech at the ceremony

Phillip dedicated had This Morning’s win to the show’s former agony aunt, Denise Robertson, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He told the crowd last night: “We’ll start on a serious note, just to say this time last year we had Denise Robertson on stage with us. And we really miss her, so this is for Denise this year.” ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.