Holly Willoughby got very personal with Ore Oduba on ‘Play To The Whistle’ on Tuesday night. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champ was a guest on the ITV sports quiz show when Holly enquired about the well-being of his errrm, manhood. After introducing the 31-year-old presenter to the show, the ‘This Morning’ host asked him about his time on ‘Strictly’ last year, before enquiring: “How is your penis?” *blushes*

ITV Well this awkward: Ore Oduba and Holly Willoughby on 'Play To The Whistle'

Holly wasn’t being cheeky for the sake of it though, as she explained: “Because you said and I quote it took ‘an absolute beating’ during Strictly.” Ore then said: “Let that be a lesson to all of you never talk about your penis in public.” Holly was referring to an interview Ore gave during his time on the BBC dance show, when he revealed he had injured his manhood during training.

Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images

He told The Sun: “I’ve had a couple of moments with my penis. Last week I rammed myself downstairs into the pole before the cha cha routine. “This week there’s an umbrella and there’s pump action — it worked backwards and again same area, same pain, same mistake. “Every week there’ll be a downstairs moment. I’m taking an absolute beating.” Holly, of course, is no stranger to penis talk, having been a team captain on ‘Celebrity Juice’ since 2008. She’s also prone to a NSFW slip of the tongue on ‘This Morning’ The clip of her accidentally saying “willy wanging” remains one of our all-time favourite ‘This Morning’ clangers, and only last month she served up the sequel. Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were reading out viewers’ tweets and emails about common misconceptions about the nation’s favourite treats, when one particular phrase caused her to accidentally say “spunk”. Oh Holly.