The ‘This Morning’ presenter admitted she was once the victim of a case of mistaken identity during a boozy night out with pal Fearne Cotton .

Holly Willoughby may be one of the most recognisable faces on the box, but that didn’t stop someone once confusing her for a sex worker.

Holly made the admission during Thursday (27 April) night’s episode of ‘Celebrity Juice’, when she and Fearne were asked to recall the funniest thing Holly has done when she’s been drunk.

“I mean, there’s tonnes,” she laughed, before writing her answer down on a and whiteboard.

“My one I’m revealing was with Fearne in LA and I was very, very drunk,” she said.

“You’re gonna do that one?!” a shocked Fearne asked.

Ploughing ahead with her tale, Holly revealed: “I got in a lift and the man in the lift thought I was a prostitute.”