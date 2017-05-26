Holly Willoughby has shown fans that her mornings with kids are the same as any other parent, with her latest Instagram video.

The 36-year-old mum to Harry, seven, Belle, six, and Chester, two, shared the clip of herself early morning on Friday 26 May.

In the background you can hear her three children singing (or screaming, we’re not quite sure) while she makes faces at the camera.

It’s definitely a wake-up call that would get you out of bed on a Friday morning.

“Mmmm nice quiet morning... 😳” she captioned the video.