Holly Willoughby has shown fans that her mornings with kids are the same as any other parent, with her latest Instagram video.
The 36-year-old mum to Harry, seven, Belle, six, and Chester, two, shared the clip of herself early morning on Friday 26 May.
In the background you can hear her three children singing (or screaming, we’re not quite sure) while she makes faces at the camera.
It’s definitely a wake-up call that would get you out of bed on a Friday morning.
“Mmmm nice quiet morning... 😳” she captioned the video.
The video went down with Willoughby’s fans on Instagram, and had more than 300,000 views and 400 comments within an hour of posting it online.
Many parents related to the video, with several commenting that it “sounds like our house”.
“Sounds like they have the Friday feeling,” one person wrote. “The sound of motherhood.”
Another wrote: “I know that sound well, but we wouldn’t have it any other way would we?”
And another added: “Exactly like mine. First day of half term and arguing since 6:30.”
So next time your children loudly wake you up one morning, remember: You’re definitely not alone.