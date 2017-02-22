Holly Willoughby might have a high-profile career as a TV presenter, but being a mum is by far her favourite job of all.
The 36-year-old, who has seven-year-old Harry, five-year-old Belle and Chester, two, opened up in a rare interview about her family life, explaining all she ever wanted was to be a mum.
“It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought: ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’,” she told Hello! Magazine.
“Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.”
Willoughby, who said she recently spent her 36th birthday in a cottage with her family, said she always tries to find the right balance of work and family time.
“I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that,” she added.
“If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about - and I’m lucky to be able to do that.”
Willoughby previously she admitted she was “done” having any more kids alongside her best pal Fearne Cotton during an episode of ‘Celebrity Juice’.
“I hate it when people get pregnant, they ruin the show don’t they?” Lemon said to the mums on the show in April 2016.
Cotton, who is mum to four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Honey replied: “We’re not having anymore. There’s no more babies! We’re done.”
“We’re done,” Willoughby agreed.
Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.