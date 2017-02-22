Holly Willoughby might have a high-profile career as a TV presenter, but being a mum is by far her favourite job of all.

The 36-year-old, who has seven-year-old Harry, five-year-old Belle and Chester, two, opened up in a rare interview about her family life, explaining all she ever wanted was to be a mum.

“It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought: ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’,” she told Hello! Magazine.

“Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.”