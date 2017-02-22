All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    22/02/2017 10:58 GMT

    Holly Willoughby Says Motherhood, Not TV Presenting, Is Her 'Most Favourite Job Of Them All'

    'All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum.'

    Holly Willoughby might have a high-profile career as a TV presenter, but being a mum is by far her favourite job of all.

    The 36-year-old, who has seven-year-old Harry, five-year-old Belle and Chester, two, opened up in a rare interview about her family life, explaining all she ever wanted was to be a mum.

    “It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought: ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’,” she told Hello! Magazine.

    “Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.” 

    Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁

    A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

    Willoughby, who said she recently spent her 36th birthday in a cottage with her family, said she always tries to find the right balance of work and family time.

    “I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that,” she added.

    “If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about - and I’m lucky to be able to do that.”

    Willoughby previously she admitted she was “done” having any more kids alongside her best pal Fearne Cotton during an episode of ‘Celebrity Juice’.

    “I hate it when people get pregnant, they ruin the show don’t they?” Lemon said to the mums on the show in April 2016.

    Cotton, who is mum to four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Honey replied: “We’re not having anymore. There’s no more babies! We’re done.”

    “We’re done,” Willoughby agreed.

    Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsFamilycelebrity parentsHolly Willoughbymums

    Conversations