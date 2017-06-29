PARENTS

Holly Willoughby Shares Theory To Guess Gender Of Unborn Babies, Tries It Out On Serena Williams' Photo

'Do it, I tell you, it's always right.'

29/06/2017 09:58
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

Holly Willoughby shared her theory on how to guess the gender of a woman’s unborn baby by trying it out on Serena Williams’ latest pregnancy photo.

Williams had tweeted a photo out of her bare baby bump and asked fans whether they thought she was expecting a girl or boy.

Straight away, Willoughby said she thought it was a girl, then demonstrated her “theory” on guessing the gender of babies.

“You see the shape of your hand if it goes in like that it’s a boy,” she explained on ‘This Morning’ on Wednesday 28 June, holding her hands on each side of her stomach.

“So if it goes in at the bump it’s a boy and if it goes out there then it’s a girl.”

ITV/ThisMorning
ITV/ThisMorning
Holly Willoughby demonstrating what a bump looks like if you're expecting a boy.
ITV/this
Holly Willoughby demonstrating what a bump looks like if you're expecting a girl.

“As I’m looking at the picture, she looks like she’s going out there,” Willoughby continued.

“It’s hard to tell in a photo but if you’re pregnant at home do it, I tell you, it’s always right, it’s that shape.”

So what do you think? Can you tell by looking at Williams’ bump that it’s a girl? 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on

Williams revealed in April 2017 that she “accidentally” announced she was pregnant by sharing a photo on Snapchat.

“I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting,” she told a TED conference in Vancouver, Canada, according to EuroSport.

“I was just saving them (for myself). I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.” 

SEE ALSO:

Also on HuffPost

Pregnant Celebrities 2017

More:

Uk Parents Parents-to-be Pregnancy This Morning Holly Willoughby
Suggest a correction
Comments
Holly Willoughby Shares Theory To Guess Gender Of Unborn Babies, Tries It Out On Serena Williams' Photo

CONVERSATIONS