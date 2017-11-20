If you think you’re having a bad Monday, spare a thought for Holly Willoughby.
The presenter and her ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield were brave enough to have a huge python dangled over their shoulders on Monday’s show, but it was a decision that Holly quickly regretted when the snake got a little too close for comfort.
The duo were presenting a section about this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ when the snake got overly friendly with Holly, wrapping itself around her leg under her skirt.
Holly initially attempted to style it out, saying: “Hang on a second, look what’s going on!”
“Good Gracious! Well I never,” Phillip laughed, before adding: “Just let it happen.”
No sooner had Holly cried for help, the reptile then started to wrap itself around Phil before its handlers rushed onto the set to rescue them both.
Well you know what they say about working with animals…
It wasn’t the only glitch to hit Monday’s ‘This Morning’, which went off air for ten minutes due to a technical fault.