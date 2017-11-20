If you think you’re having a bad Monday, spare a thought for Holly Willoughby.

The presenter and her ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield were brave enough to have a huge python dangled over their shoulders on Monday’s show, but it was a decision that Holly quickly regretted when the snake got a little too close for comfort.

The duo were presenting a section about this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ when the snake got overly friendly with Holly, wrapping itself around her leg under her skirt.