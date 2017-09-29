Holly Willoughby Claims She Was Judged For Her Appearance During Career Beginnings

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the criticism she faced at the start of her career, claiming she was judged for her appearance. The ‘This Morning’ presenter cut her teeth in kids telly, before breaking into the mainstream on shows like ‘Dancing On Ice’ and ‘The Xtra Factor’. But while learning her craft, Holly revealed she would often receive negative comments about the way she looked.

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'

Speaking on Saturday’s (30 September), ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, she said: “I think I have it less now, I think when I started out I did because a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you. “When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn’t be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I’m just me seem to be the things that work. “And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier.”

Rex/Shutterstock/Ken McKay Holly with pal Phillip Schofield on 'This Morning'

During the interview, Holly spoke about her three children Harry, Belle and Chester, and whether she might add more to her brood. “I love babies. I don’t like the thought of it ever being over,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s a reason to have another one, if I was lucky enough to have another one.” She continued: “Three is a really good number. I’m a working mum, I’m very busy and my children are the most important thing and I think the balance is really right. “We were waiting for Chester to come along. As soon as he came along, everything felt perfect.” ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.