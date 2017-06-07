All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/06/2017 13:15 BST

    Holly Willoughby Is Tickled By Fearne Cotton's Cupcakes On 'This Morning'

    She really will find an innuendo in anything.

    We know it doesn’t take much to make Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield giggle, but the pair have now proved they really will laugh at anything with their latest ‘This Morning’ meltdown. 

    The prospect of “tasting Fearne Cotton’s cupcakes” really seemed to tickle them on Wednesday’s (7 June) show. 

    The pair were trailing an item with the TV presenter-turned baker, when Phil mentioned they would be sampling some of her culinary delights later in the show.

    And while we get that “Fearne Cotton’s cupcakes” vaguely sounds like an innuendo (at a push), the pair found it hilarious - with Holly collapsing on the floor in fits.  

    ITV
    Fearne Cotton's cupcakes were a source of amusement for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

    As she crouched on the floor, Phil revealed the real reason why she had to duck down, laughing: “I can’t believe you have to do that. You’re doing it on telly. It’s so you don’t wet your pants.”

    “Oh God, you’re not helping,” Holly responded. 

    ITV
    We now know why Holly has to crouch down when she laughs

    Luckily, Holly and Phil managed to hold it together a lot better when Fearne eventually took them through her recipe for her guilt-free beetroot cupcakes at the end of the show. 

    Holly had spent the previous evening partying at the Glamour Awards, with the likes of Christine Lampard, Caroline Flack and Emma Willis, and you can see all the snaps from the star-studded bash in the gallery below...

    ’This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV. 

    Glamour Awards 2017
    MORE:this morningHolly WilloughbyTelevisionfearne cotton

