We know it doesn’t take much to make Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield giggle, but the pair have now proved they really will laugh at anything with their latest ‘This Morning’ meltdown.

The prospect of “tasting Fearne Cotton’s cupcakes” really seemed to tickle them on Wednesday’s (7 June) show.

The pair were trailing an item with the TV presenter-turned baker, when Phil mentioned they would be sampling some of her culinary delights later in the show.

And while we get that “Fearne Cotton’s cupcakes” vaguely sounds like an innuendo (at a push), the pair found it hilarious - with Holly collapsing on the floor in fits.