Holly Willoughby has slammed photographers who tried to obtain upskirt shots of her and fellow celebrities following Wednesday’s (21 February) Brit Awards.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter was just one of many stars who headed to the award show after-parties, and as many of them left, they had to navigate paparazzi who tried to get photos up their skirts.
Holly claimed “time’s apparently up” on the Time’s Up movement as she posted images of herself, Abbey Clancy, Louise Redknapp and Rita Ora on Instagram, which showed the conduct they had faced.
Referencing the fact many in attendance at the Brits showed their solidarity to victims of sexual harassment earlier in the evening, she wrote: “At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesup campaign.
“At the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup.”
The shots came in the same week as the government faced fresh calls from campaigners to make ‘upskirting’ an offence, after new police data revealed complainants as young as 10 years old.
Currently the practice of covertly photographing under someone’s clothes is not recognised as a criminal offence in England and Wales, although it is illegal in Scotland (under the Sexual Offences [Scotland] Act 2009).
At Wednesday’s Brit Awards, Paloma Faith was also filmed berating rockers Royal Blood for not showing their support to the Time’s Up campaign.
Noticing their lack of white roses on the red carpet, she interrupted an interview the pair were doing and said: “You should be carrying these, in camaraderie with women. Why’s it just the women carrying these?”
As the two musicians seemed confused, Paloma explained: “This is for the men [too], please take one. It’s to say ‘me too’, it’s the campaign, that’s what the symbol is.”