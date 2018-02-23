Holly Willoughby has slammed photographers who tried to obtain upskirt shots of her and fellow celebrities following Wednesday’s (21 February) Brit Awards.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter was just one of many stars who headed to the award show after-parties, and as many of them left, they had to navigate paparazzi who tried to get photos up their skirts.

Holly claimed “time’s apparently up” on the Time’s Up movement as she posted images of herself, Abbey Clancy, Louise Redknapp and Rita Ora on Instagram, which showed the conduct they had faced.