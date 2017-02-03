Beyoncé’s pregnancy photos have inspired an unlikely star to channel her inner Queen Bey.
‘Hollyoaks’ character Myra McQueen, played by Nicole Barber-Lane, recreated the now iconic photo of the singer cradling her bump surrounded by flowers.
McQueen is pregnant with her eighth child and due “within days”, a spokesperson for the Channel 4 show said.
“Me and Bey – blessed to be bump buddies,” McQueen said about the photo.
A Hollyoaks spokesperson said: “Myra is a huge Beyoncé fan, all the McQueens are strong independent women and really identify with her music.”
They added that Beyoncé is McQueen’s “hero” on the show, so forget about Queen B, it’s all about the Queen McQueen.
McQueen has had a dramatic storyline surrounding her pregnancy so far. Earlier in the pregnancy she had pretended to be pregnant with octuplets to secure a TV and press deal for cash, but it was exposed as a scam.