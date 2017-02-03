Beyoncé’s pregnancy photos have inspired an unlikely star to channel her inner Queen Bey.

‘Hollyoaks’ character Myra McQueen, played by Nicole Barber-Lane, recreated the now iconic photo of the singer cradling her bump surrounded by flowers.

McQueen is pregnant with her eighth child and due “within days”, a spokesperson for the Channel 4 show said.

“Me and Bey – blessed to be bump buddies,” McQueen said about the photo.