    PARENTS
    21/06/2017 13:51 BST

    Jennifer Metcalfe Has Given Birth To Her First Baby

    The 'Hollyoaks' actress has welcomed a baby boy.

    Jennifer Metcalfe has given birth to her first baby.

    The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress and her husband Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday 20 June.

    Metcalfe’s rep told OK! magazine: “We are delighted to announce that our client Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy into the world yesterday. Mother and baby are doing fine.”

    The couple had been growing increasingly anxious to meet their baby in the weeks leading up to the birth and had even tried going for long walks and writing the baby encouraging notes to “get things moving”.

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    News of Metcalfe’s pregnancy was first announced via a ‘source’ in February, who told The Sun: “Jen and Greg are delighted. They have told their friends and family, who are chuffed too.” 

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

