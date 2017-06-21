Jennifer Metcalfe has given birth to her first baby.

The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress and her husband Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday 20 June.

Metcalfe’s rep told OK! magazine: “We are delighted to announce that our client Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy into the world yesterday. Mother and baby are doing fine.”

The couple had been growing increasingly anxious to meet their baby in the weeks leading up to the birth and had even tried going for long walks and writing the baby encouraging notes to “get things moving”.