    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/05/2017 10:19 BST

    ‘Hollyoaks’ Spoilers: Gary Lucy To Reprise Role After 15 Years

    He'll be back as Luke Morgan.

    Gary Lucy is set to return to ‘Hollyoaks’, after 15 years away from the soap.

    The actor, who also appeared in ‘EastEnders’ in recent years, has signed an 18-month contract with bosses, and will be back as Luke Morgan later this year.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    After rumours began circulating, a spokesperson for the show confirmed the reports to Digital Spy, while Gary is yet to address the news.

    The actor was last seen in Hollyoaks’ fictional Chester village back in 2002, when he briefly returned for his on-screen parents’ wedding.

    In the time since then, he hasn’t been short on work and became one of the many stars to switch soaps, by landing the ‘EastEnders’ role.

    He also appeared in ‘Footballers’ Wives’ and ‘The Bill’ before giving reality TV a go, signing up for two seasons of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

