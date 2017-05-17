All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    17/05/2017 11:24 BST

    ‘Hollyoaks’ Spoilers: Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals She’s Taking A Year Off From Playing Mercedes McQueen

    The actress is in her third trimester.

    Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed plans to take 12 months off ‘Hollyoaks’, when her maternity leave begins later this year.

    The Mercedes McQueen actress is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend of four years Greg Lake, who TV fans might recognise thanks to his brief stint on ‘Geordie Shore’.

    Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Jennifer Metcalfe 

    Speaking on ‘Loose Women’ on Tuesday (17 May), Jennifer opened up about her maternity leave plans, sharing her understandable excitement ahead of the baby’s arrival.

    “I’m taking a year off!” she excitedly told the panel. “I’ve been at ‘Hollyoaks’ for 11 years now - 11 amazing years.”

    Jennifer and Greg moved in together earlier this week, and the actress also admitted that she’s not too worried about how they’ll do while cohabiting for the first time.

    Babymoon over with @greglake_ 😅🤗❤👶🏻🙌🏽 #thirdtrimester #laststretch #myfamily

    A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on

    “I’m so excited, we’re best mates,” she said. “I think I should be [worried], but after four years, I know he’s got plenty of bad habits.

    “He leaves boxers all over the place.

    “I don’t feel nervous because I trust our relationship. It’s fantastic, like being with my best friend all the time.”

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

