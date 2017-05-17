Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed plans to take 12 months off ‘Hollyoaks’, when her maternity leave begins later this year. The Mercedes McQueen actress is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend of four years Greg Lake, who TV fans might recognise thanks to his brief stint on ‘Geordie Shore’.

Speaking on ‘Loose Women’ on Tuesday (17 May), Jennifer opened up about her maternity leave plans, sharing her understandable excitement ahead of the baby’s arrival. “I’m taking a year off!” she excitedly told the panel. “I’ve been at ‘Hollyoaks’ for 11 years now - 11 amazing years.” Jennifer and Greg moved in together earlier this week, and the actress also admitted that she’s not too worried about how they’ll do while cohabiting for the first time.

Babymoon over with @greglake_ 😅🤗❤👶🏻🙌🏽 #thirdtrimester #laststretch #myfamily A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

"I'm so excited, we're best mates," she said. "I think I should be [worried], but after four years, I know he's got plenty of bad habits. "He leaves boxers all over the place. "I don't feel nervous because I trust our relationship. It's fantastic, like being with my best friend all the time."