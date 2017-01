New Year’s pranksters have struck in Hollywood - altering the iconic sign towering above the town to ‘Hollyweed’.

The marijuana-inspired vandalism was captured by Californians as they blinked into 2017.

Hollyweed!!! I think security took the night off last night in Hollywood👀. pic.twitter.com/ycQXzjsyjG — Sd3gaughC (@Sd3gaughC) January 1, 2017

IT'S 7:01 AM & I JUST GOT HOME AND THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN SAYS "HOLLYWEED"? REALLY THO GUYS pic.twitter.com/mvRauVrBQH — Alex Sloane (@alexsloanemusic) January 1, 2017

TMZ reported the police have caught the assailant on CCTV.