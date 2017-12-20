Home Office Funding To Police Will Be Cut By At Least £100m, New Figures Reveal

Home Office funding to local police forces will fall by £100m in real terms next year despite government claims to have protected the budget, new figures have revealed.

The government announced yesterday that police will be given a potential £450m cash boost in 2018/19.

However £270m of the funds will come from a £12 annual increase in council tax per household.

And research conducted by the House of Commons Library has shown the total cut in central government funding to the police since 2015 is £513m.

The figures suggest the 2017/18 to 2018/19 real terms cut will be at least a further £100m.