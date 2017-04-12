A vagrant has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum of 30 years for the “shocking and wicked” murder of a hotel worker during a sex attack. Vadims Ruskuls, 25, was sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty of murdering Pardeep Kaur. The Latvian was thought to be sleeping rough with his mother beneath the bridge crossing the M4 when he pounced on Mrs Kaur.

Met Police Vadims Ruskuls was jailed for life at the Old Bailey

On the morning of Monday October 17 last year, Ruskuls was caught on chilling CCTV footage as he stalked the 30-year old mother as she approached Harlington Bridge in Hayes, west London. They disappeared from view for 25 minutes before his shadowy figure emerged dragging Mrs Kaur’s partly naked body on to waste ground, where she was hidden beneath branches and an old sleeping bag. Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC had told jurors that Mrs Kaur had scratched Ruskuls’ face in a desperate attempt to get away but her screams were drowned out by the traffic. The ground where her body was dumped was a “bleak spot” used by rough sleepers, drunks and drug addicts, he said.

PA Pardeep Kaur was murdered on 17 October last year