Police in Devon have condemned a group that claims to be photographing homeless people and threatening to expose those who are “professional beggars”. The campaign sets out to photograph rough sleepers in Torquay and threatens to publish their photos if they do not leave, saying only two of the 17 people photographed in the town were genuinely homeless. The local council said it knew of one person who was wrongly identified as being “fake homeless” and had been abused on social media as a result. One of the organisers posted a photo of a rough sleeper to Facebook, calling them ”#Fakehomeless” and claiming they had made five rough sleepers agree to leave by threatening to publish their pictures.

Ashley Sims told the BBC he was doing it to protect “genuinely homeless” people who were getting “grief from professional beggars”. “Have you noticed there’s less beggars in town today?,” he wrote. But police and a homelessness charity condemned the campaign. “The dangerous practice of ‘outing’ people as professional criminals, based on often unverifiable information, fails to acknowledge the very complex vulnerabilities and chaotic lives of those concerned,” Superintendent Jacqui Hawley, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said in a statement. “We in no way condone this activity and take the view the campaign should cease with immediate effect. “We support a multi-agency approach to addressing Torquay’s town centre problems and encourage those driving the campaign to engage with police and the local authority to support a safe and effective mechanism to address these issues.” A Torbay Council spokesperson said it had “very real concern” about the campaign. The council said: “Torbay Council knows that an individual’s circumstances can frequently change, sometimes on a daily basis, meaning that being able to make a judgement on whether someone is street homeless or not is in many cases a fact that will remain accurate for only a limited period of time.