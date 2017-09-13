All Sections
    • NEWS
    13/09/2017 15:49 BST

    Here Are The Homes You Could Rent Across The UK For The Cost Of A London 'Micro-Flat'

    Yet more proof that the London property market is crazy.

    This week, rent-obsessed Londoners have been getting very excited about plans to build affordable “micro-flats” in Zone 1

    Marketed at young, single people who dream of living centrally, the tiny apartments - which will have a floor space of either 19 or 24 square metres - are expected to cost between £700 and £1,200 per month. 

    UI
    One of the test flats built in U+I’s office
    UI
    The flats could entice young professionals back into Zone One

    But not everyone is convinced about the proposed scheme, which could provide almost 5,000 extra homes in London: 

    But are they right? Is this a sign that the crazy London housing market has officially gone one step too far? 

    We took a look at what a budget of between £700 and £1,200 - the cost of a proposed London micro-flat - could secure you in the UK right now. 

    London - Studio flat in Zone 1 for £1,200 per month  

    RightMove
    This studio flat in central London costs £1,200 per month 
    RightMove
    It boasts a separate kitchen and bathroom 

    For £1,200 per month, you could live in this first-floor studio flat in Bloomsbury

    Located close to Russel Square tube station and Kings Cross, the apartment also boasts a separate kitchen and bathroom.  

    York - Two bedroom flat for £700 per month 

    RightMove
    You could live in York for £700 per month 
    RightMove
    This apartment has two double-bedrooms and a rear courtyard 
    RightMove
    It's also located less than a mile from the city centre 

    Fancy living in historic York? For £700 per month, you could bag yourself this fully-furnished flat less than a mile from the city centre

    With two double bedrooms, an open plan lounge/diner and a rear courtyard, you certainly wouldn’t be short on space.  

    Birmingham - Two bedroom flat for £950 per month

    RightMove
    You could live in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter for £950 per month
    RightMove
    It boasts open-plan living space 
    RightMove
    The flat also has two bedrooms 

    For £950 a month, you could rent this swanky two bedroom apartment in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter

    The fully-furnished new development not only boasts open-plan living space and “visionary architecture”, but it also comes with your own allocated parking space.   

    Norwich: Three bedroom town house for £900 per month  

    RightMove
    You could get a three-bed house in Norwich for the cost of a micro-flat 
    RightMove
    This house - one mile from the city centre - comes unfurnished 
    RightMove
    It's part of an award-winning development 

    One mile outside the centre of Norwich, £900 a month will get you a three-bedroom unfurnished townhouse in an award-winning development

    Just check out that fireplace. 

    Glasgow: Two bedroom apartment for £825 per month

    RightMove
    This flat has 'great' links to the city centre 
    RightMove
    The two-bedroom flat cost £825 per month 
    RightMove
    Check out that living space 

    £825 per month stretches a bit further in Glasgow than it does in central London.

    For the price of one micro flat, you could rent a two bedroom furnished apartment with a huge open plan kitchen-living area and “great” transport links to the city centre. 

    Manchester: Two bedroom apartment with balcony for £995 per month 

    RightMove
    The apartment used to be part of a Rolls Royce showroom 
    RightMove
    It has its own balcony 
    RightMove
    It also boasts two large double rooms 

    Want to live in a former Rolls Royce showroom in the centre of Manchester? 

    For £995 per month, you could afford this furnished apartment with two large double bedrooms and its own corner balcony. 

    Where do we sign? 

    Cardiff: One bedroom apartment with balcony and gym access for £850 per month 

    RightMove
    This one bedroom flat costs the same as a micro-flat in London 
    RightMove
    But you get your own balcony... 
    RightMove
    And access to an in-house gym and pool 

    Okay, so this apartment in Cardiff and a micro flat in central London could both accommodate one person for £850 per month. 

    But the micro flat probably doesn’t come with a 24 hour concierge, off-road parking and full use of the in-house gym and pool. 

    Or its own balcony overlooking the river. 

    Liverpool: Three bedroom detached house for £800 per month  

    RightMove
    You can get a three bedroom house in Liverpool on a micro-flat budget 
    RightMove
    It costs just £800 per month
    RightMove
    And comes with three gardens 

    Fancy living in Liverpool? For £800 per month, you could rent an entire three bedroom detached house in the suburbs. 

    While it is unfurnished, you certainly wouldn’t be short of space - it has its own garage plus THREE gardens.  

