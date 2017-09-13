Here Are The Homes You Could Rent Across The UK For The Cost Of A London 'Micro-Flat'

This week, rent-obsessed Londoners have been getting very excited about plans to build affordable “micro-flats” in Zone 1. Marketed at young, single people who dream of living centrally, the tiny apartments - which will have a floor space of either 19 or 24 square metres - are expected to cost between £700 and £1,200 per month.

But not everyone is convinced about the proposed scheme, which could provide almost 5,000 extra homes in London:

May as well live in a cupboard! — Jackie Collis (@JacksC93) September 11, 2017

Harry Potter lived under similar conditions at Private Drive. (>_<) They're ridiculously small. — Asier Lancho (@alancho002) September 12, 2017

When you say microflats, do you mean bedsits? https://t.co/YMmWqZOndq — Malcolm Tucker (@Tucker5law) September 13, 2017

But are they right? Is this a sign that the crazy London housing market has officially gone one step too far? We took a look at what a budget of between £700 and £1,200 - the cost of a proposed London micro-flat - could secure you in the UK right now. London - Studio flat in Zone 1 for £1,200 per month

For £1,200 per month, you could live in this first-floor studio flat in Bloomsbury. Located close to Russel Square tube station and Kings Cross, the apartment also boasts a separate kitchen and bathroom. York - Two bedroom flat for £700 per month

Fancy living in historic York? For £700 per month, you could bag yourself this fully-furnished flat less than a mile from the city centre. With two double bedrooms, an open plan lounge/diner and a rear courtyard, you certainly wouldn’t be short on space.

Birmingham - Two bedroom flat for £950 per month

For £950 a month, you could rent this swanky two bedroom apartment in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. The fully-furnished new development not only boasts open-plan living space and “visionary architecture”, but it also comes with your own allocated parking space. Norwich: Three bedroom town house for £900 per month

One mile outside the centre of Norwich, £900 a month will get you a three-bedroom unfurnished townhouse in an award-winning development. Just check out that fireplace. Glasgow: Two bedroom apartment for £825 per month

£825 per month stretches a bit further in Glasgow than it does in central London. For the price of one micro flat, you could rent a two bedroom furnished apartment with a huge open plan kitchen-living area and “great” transport links to the city centre. Manchester: Two bedroom apartment with balcony for £995 per month

Want to live in a former Rolls Royce showroom in the centre of Manchester? For £995 per month, you could afford this furnished apartment with two large double bedrooms and its own corner balcony. Where do we sign? Cardiff: One bedroom apartment with balcony and gym access for £850 per month

Okay, so this apartment in Cardiff and a micro flat in central London could both accommodate one person for £850 per month. But the micro flat probably doesn’t come with a 24 hour concierge, off-road parking and full use of the in-house gym and pool. Or its own balcony overlooking the river. Liverpool: Three bedroom detached house for £800 per month

