Honduras: A Familiar Story

As far back as 1823, the Monroe Doctrine was delivered to Congress, laying the groundwork for the US to be, as Brian Loveman claims, “a presumptive regional arbiter” in Latin America for years to come. It’s fair to say the United States’ involvement in the continent has been a lengthy, messy affair.

The USA likes to vary the way it intervenes around the continent - whether it be involvement in civil wars, funding Contras, heavily funding opposition to the left, or simply deposing leaders antithetical to the Washington consensus, Latin American voices have been crushed for decades. Honduras is no different.

At the time of writing, Honduras is going through a period of violence, with the Honduran army enforcing a curfew following the election; though referring to it as such is an insult to democracy. Those who voted on Monday could sleep well knowing Salvador Nasralla, running on the leftist ticket, was comfortably ahead of his rival and incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez.

After an oddly-timed pause in the vote count (FT notes that The Supreme Electoral Court is “dominated by National Party (Hernandez) Allies)”, Hernandez is now set to serve a second term after the TSE broke their radio silence, delivering the news that Hernandez is a full percentage point ahead. In what is likely a case of electoral fraud, people took to the streets against the current President. National police and the military have been called in to quell the protests - shooting dead 19 year old Kimberly Dayana Fonseca in the process. The Intercept reminds us that the Honduran National Police “receives extensive training by various branches of the U.S. government”, as well as millions in funding.