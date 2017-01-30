A mum-of-two is hoping to normalise extended breastfeeding through a photo series capturing mothers nursing their toddlers.

Natalie McCain, from the US, said the more people talk about breastfeeding toddlers, the more it will become the norm.

“It is such a taboo subject that many mothers are shamed for,” she told The Huffington Post UK. “I want to help to normalise it around the world.

“In so many places people wouldn’t bat an eye at a mother nursing her toddler, but in the US, you are put down and made to believe you are doing something wrong.”