Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey’s deaths were murder, Canadian police announced on Friday, but no one has been charged in their deaths.
“Through the six weeks of work review we have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation,” Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon, according to Global News.
A post-mortem examination found the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression”, the website reported.
The couple, one of the country’s wealthiest, were found dead in their mansion on December 16 after police responded to a medical call from their home around midday.
“The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” Constable David Hopkinson said at the time.
Homicide detectives later told reporters gathered outside the home that there were no signs of forced entry.
Their neighbours, business associates and some of Canada’s most powerful politicians said they were saddened by the deaths.
“Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said in statement he was “shocked and heartbroken” to learn of the deaths, noting that the couple had made extensive contributions to the city.
“Toronto Police are investigating, and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss,” Tory said.
The Shermans recently listed their home for sale for nearly C$7 million (£4.1 million). A real estate agent discovered the bodies in the basement while preparing for an open house, the Toronto Globe and Mail reported, citing a relative.
Sherman, 75, founded privately held Apotex in 1974, growing it by introducing large numbers of low-cost generic drugs that took market share from branded pharmaceuticals. He stepped down as chief executive in 2012 but remained executive chairman.
Forbes has estimated Sherman’s fortune at $3.2 billion.
Apotex is the world’s No. 7 generic drugmaker with 11,000 employees and annual sales of more than C$2 billion in more than 45 countries, according to its website.
The couple was known for their philanthropy, giving tens of millions of dollars to hospitals, universities and Jewish organizations, CBC reported.
“They were extremely successful in business, but also very, very giving people,” former Ontario Premier Bob Rae told CBC. “It’s going to be a very, very big loss.”
The Globe and Mail reported in February that Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd was investigating a complaint about a 2015 political fundraiser that Trudeau had attended.