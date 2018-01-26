Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey’s deaths were murder, Canadian police announced on Friday, but no one has been charged in their deaths.

“Through the six weeks of work review we have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation,” Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon, according to Global News.

A post-mortem examination found the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression”, the website reported.

The couple, one of the country’s wealthiest, were found dead in their mansion on December 16 after police responded to a medical call from their home around midday.

“The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” Constable David Hopkinson said at the time.

Homicide detectives later told reporters gathered outside the home that there were no signs of forced entry.