Honey G was never seen without her trademark sunglasses and baseball cap during her stint on ‘The X Factor’ in 2016.
Now the (ahem) rapper has not only ditched her usual attire, but has ramped up the glamour dial a notch or ten for the sake of Channel 5’s dubiously titled ‘Celebrity 100% Hotter’.
And surprise, surprise, the wannabe star - real name Anna Georgette Gilford - looks rather different.
Yep, possibly even ‘UNRECOGNISABLE!!!!’.
Talking to the style team following her transformation on Thursday night’s (4 Jan) show, the 36-year-old said: “I never leave my house without sunglasses.
“I wear my sunglasses in the rain, course I do.
“I take my image very seriously, so I expect they’ll have a challenge on their hands because I’m not easily impressed.”
She added: “Sometimes my friends say I want to see Anna now, not Honey G.
“I feel like now, after X Factor, I’m more Honey G and not Anna.
“I feel confident now. I don’t know what to say, I really don’t.”
Celebrity 100% Hotter airs on Channel 5 at 10pm on Thursdays.