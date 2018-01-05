Honey G was never seen without her trademark sunglasses and baseball cap during her stint on ‘The X Factor’ in 2016. Now the (ahem) rapper has not only ditched her usual attire, but has ramped up the glamour dial a notch or ten for the sake of Channel 5’s dubiously titled ‘Celebrity 100% Hotter’.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Honey G's usual look.

And surprise, surprise, the wannabe star - real name Anna Georgette Gilford - looks rather different. Yep, possibly even ‘UNRECOGNISABLE!!!!’.

Channel 5 Ta-daaaaaaah!

Talking to the style team following her transformation on Thursday night’s (4 Jan) show, the 36-year-old said: “I never leave my house without sunglasses. “I wear my sunglasses in the rain, course I do. “I take my image very seriously, so I expect they’ll have a challenge on their hands because I’m not easily impressed.”

Chnanel 5

She added: “Sometimes my friends say I want to see Anna now, not Honey G. “I feel like now, after X Factor, I’m more Honey G and not Anna. “I feel confident now. I don’t know what to say, I really don’t.” Celebrity 100% Hotter airs on Channel 5 at 10pm on Thursdays.