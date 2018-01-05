All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Honey G Undergoes Radical Makeover For ‘Celebrity 100% Hotter’ And Looks Very Different Indeed

    Wow.

    05/01/2018 09:13 GMT

    Honey G was never seen without her trademark sunglasses and baseball cap during her stint on ‘The X Factor’ in 2016.

    Now the (ahem) rapper has not only ditched her usual attire, but has ramped up the glamour dial a notch or ten for the sake of Channel 5’s dubiously titled ‘Celebrity 100% Hotter’.

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Honey G's usual look.

    And surprise, surprise, the wannabe star - real name Anna Georgette Gilford - looks rather different.

    Yep, possibly even ‘UNRECOGNISABLE!!!!’.

    Channel 5
    Ta-daaaaaaah!

    Talking to the style team following her transformation on Thursday night’s (4 Jan) show, the 36-year-old said: “I never leave my house without sunglasses.

    “I wear my sunglasses in the rain, course I do.

    “I take my image very seriously, so I expect they’ll have a challenge on their hands because I’m not easily impressed.”

    Chnanel 5

    She added: “Sometimes my friends say I want to see Anna now, not Honey G.

    “I feel like now, after X Factor, I’m more Honey G and not Anna.

    “I feel confident now. I don’t know what to say, I really don’t.”

    Celebrity 100% Hotter airs on Channel 5 at 10pm on Thursdays.

    Celebrity Transformations
    MORE:uktvx factor uk musichoney gThe X-Factor celebrity 100% hotter100% hotter

    Conversations