Just as we’re about to finally see the back of 2016 for good, we’ve been served one final thing to test us all: the debut video from Honey G is here.

We hate to break it to you, but if you thought you’d seen the last of the controversial ‘X Factor’ star, then think again.

‘The Honey G Show’ sees the wannabe hip-hop star rapping about her roots in ‘North Weezy’, before the now familiar refrain of ‘H to the O to the N to the E to the Y to the G, it’s Honey G’ kicks in over the chorus.

We’re sure the song and accompanying video will go down a storm with ‘Mini-Gs’ the world over... serious rap fans, less so.

And not only has Honey released her first single, she’s also launched a whole range of merchandise JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.

Items on sale include Honey G masks, mugs, t-shirts and teddy bears, which any self-respecting rap fan will want to unwrap come Christmas morning.

Speaking about the merchandise, Honey said she hoped it would errrrm “empower” her fans.

“I want the merchandise to empower my fans to fight for what they think is right and what they believe in.

“I think that is a strong and powerful message for Christmas, when some people get down in the dumps, and it’s a time when we need to go out of our way to empower people and encourage them to follow their dreams and let them know that nothing is impossible.

“That’s what it all means. Whether men, women, ‘mini-Gs’, whatever race they are, I want that message to be a strong part of what I am trying to achieve.”

Okaaaaaaaay.

‘The Honey G Show’ is out now and you can watch the video above.

