For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to HONEY G.

Three months ago, only her immediate North West London circle would have been able to name the controversial rapper. Her appearance on ‘X Factor’ changed all that - with her ear worm rap chants drawing as much criticism as praise. She confounded her doubters to make it all the way to the quarter-final, when she confirmed her place in pop history by experiencing her very own stage invasion.

ITV Honey G has secured a record deal after confounding the doubters on 'X Factor'

Honey G is seeing in the New Year with a record deal in her pocket, following the release of her debut single this Friday. With so many changes going on in her life, she tells HuffPostUK about the lessons she’s learned so far...

What do you do to switch off from the world?

I love watching movies - I’m a huge fan of film and cinema. Exercise really chills me out too. I workout regularly, it’s a big part of my downtime. I also love skiing. And love French cuisine and wine.

How do you deal with negativity?

I’m all about positive energy; I don’t want negative people in my space. I surround myself with positive people and focus on the good things in my life. I’m all about spreading love.

When and where are you at your happiest?

When I’m performing on stage I feel alive, I feel like I’m at home up there. Getting a record deal, releasing a single and making a video has made me the happiest I’ve ever been.

What’s been the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

The global A&R at Syco once said to me that ‘nothing is impossible’. He’s proved how true that is and I’m so glad he gave me that advice because it made me even more focused on achieving my goals.

What’s been the hardest lesson you’ve had to learn?

Coping with my grandma’s death was pretty hard. It was a really difficult time but everything I do is for her and to make her proud and I know she’s looking down on me now.

What would you like to tell your 13-year-old self?

To follow your dreams and to not give up. Lots of people told me to give up on music and if I’d listened to them I wouldn’t be where I am now. I really want to encourage other people to follow their dreams.

What three things are at the top of your to-do list?

Number 1 is to have a successful single; The Honey G Show is out on the 23 December and I really hope people love it as much as I do. I’m really proud of it. 2. Make an album. 3. I’ve still got to buy some Christmas presents!

What do you think happens when we die?

I really don’t know. I don’t like to read into things like that too much, I’d rather focus on living and making the most of the present.

When do you feel in the presence of something larger than ourselves?

I’ve never had a strong opinion on that. I’m not an atheist but I don’t have any firm beliefs. I like to keep that question open.

What quality do you most treasure in relationships?

Being beautiful on the inside. I want to be surrounded by positive, fun people that make me laugh and are kind and caring. Also flirting outrageously and always keeping the fire alive.

What keeps you grounded?

I think I’m a naturally grounded person. I’m pretty good at keeping it real.

What was the most recent act of kindness you received?

Whenever a fan comes up to me and says nice things. The fact that people picked up the phone and texted week after week to keep me on the show - that’s amazing.

Honey G’s debut single ’The Honey G Show’ is out on Friday 23 December.

