TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images A woman lays flowers in tribute outside of Finsbury Mosque in the Finsbury Park area of north London.

An emerging younger generation of far-right activists has “repacked traditional racism” and shunned the “nazi baggage” that historically held back the British far right, an anti-fascist campaign group has said. Hope Not Hate has warned of the changing “look” of extremism in the UK in a report it says lays bare the growing far-right threat in the country from both terrorism and online radicalisation. Its report, State of Hate 2018, comes after the UK’s most senior anti-terror police officer, Mark Rowley, this week revealed four far-right plots and 10 Islamist-inspired schemes were thwarted last year. It also warns rhe outlawed National Action group are subverting government bans by operating under a new front.

Michael Masters via Getty Images Milo Yiannopoulos.

His remarks underline the authorities’ mounting concern over the far-right threat, illustrated by the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016 and the Finsbury Park attack a year later. It profiles right-wing groups in the UK and argues that far-right inspired extremism is on the rise, despite the collapse of support for British groups such as the BNP. It warns of a “new and younger generation of young far-right activists” that has “repacked traditional racism as cultural politics”. “They are extremely tech savvy, avoid a stereotypical far-right ‘look’ and do not carry the traditional nazi baggage that has hampered the British far right in the past,” it continues. “Support for these groups will rise in 2018 and they will become increasingly active on campuses.”

Donald Trump has been retweeting Britain First leader and rampant anti-Muslim activist Jayda Fransen. See how her online following has spiked following recent terror attacks: https://t.co/Zx2aj0KzZk pic.twitter.com/5I8llyLm4M — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) November 29, 2017