The UK Sepsis Trust has reassured pregnant women that water births are safe, after a baby delivered in a hot tub developed life-threatening sepsis.

Canadian researchers warned of “potentially fatal adverse neonatal outcome of underwater birth” following the case of a baby girl who developed sepsis eight days after being born underwater in a hot tub.

But Dr Ron Daniels, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust and Global Sepsis Alliance told HuffPost UK mums-to-be planning to have a water birth in NHS birthing units need not worry.

“This frightening case highlights the importance of safe clean birth,” he said.

“The risks associated with standing water, particularly that which is repeatedly heated and cooled, certainly include bacteria breeding in the water and therefore we increase the risk of infection whenever we enter the water.

“But within the NHS, water births are offered in pools that are filled specifically for each birth and are specially temperature controlled. Provided they are carried out in that environment then water births continue to be a safe and popular means of delivery.”