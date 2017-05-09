House Building Under The Tories Drops To Lowest Level Since The 1920s

House building under the Tories has fallen to its lowest peacetime levels since the 1920s, HuffPost UK reveals today.

An analysis of house building going back more than a century shows the most recent years of Conservative rule has seen the lowest average house build rate since Stanley Baldwin was in Downing Street in 1923.

According to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library, an average of 127,000 homes a year have been built in England and Wales since the Tories took office in 2010.

This is the lowest level since Baldwin’s first stint as Prime Minister in 1923, when just 86,000 homes were built.

Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey – who obtained the figures – said: “These humiliating figures show that Ministers’ promises on housing since 2010 have been nothing more than empty words.

“Official statistics confirm that since 2010 not only have Conservative Ministers built many fewer homes than the last Labour government, they’ve built fewer homes than any government, Labour or Conservative, since 1923.

“After seven years of failure the Conservatives have no plan to fix the housing crisis.

“Labour’s New Deal on housing will back first-time buyers and build the genuinely affordable homes to rent and buy the country needs.”