'House Of Cards' Producer 'Knew About Kevin Spacey's Alleged Abuse', Say Crew Members

‘House Of Cards’ crew members have accused executive producer Beau Willimon of being aware of Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct on set, despite his insistence that he was not.

Last month, actor Anthony Rapp came forward alleging that Spacey “tried to seduce him” when he was 14 years old, after which a number of other men made a string of harassment accusations.

In the aftermath, ‘House Of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon shared his shock in a statement, claiming: “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on ‘House Of Cards’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behaviour on or off set.”