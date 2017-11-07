'House Of Cards' Producer 'Knew About Kevin Spacey's Alleged Abuse', Say Crew Members

‘House Of Cards’ crew members have accused executive producer Beau Willimon of being aware of Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct on set, despite his insistence that he was not.
Last month, actor Anthony Rapp came forward alleging that Spacey “tried to seduce him” when he was 14 years old, after which a number of other men made a string of harassment accusations.
In the aftermath, ‘House Of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon shared his shock in a statement, claiming: “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on ‘House Of Cards’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behaviour on or off set.”
However, in a fresh interview with BuzzFeed, three separate crew members disputed this, with one branding his comments “bullshit” and alleging that Willimon actually witnessed Spacey’s abuse.
Another anonymous crew member said: “I saw that Beau said he had no idea, which I know is completely false.
“They had production meetings about Spacey’s flirtatious behaviour toward crew and cast, and it never made it any further than that. It was like a joke.”
A second added: “Everyone knew. That’s what upset me so much is seeing Beau and all these other people deny it.”
Willimon declined to comment when approached by BuzzFeed. HuffPost UK has reached out to his representatives for further clarification.
Since the allegations were made, Netflix has confirmed that the sixth series of ‘House Of Cards’ will be their last, while Spacey will not be reprising his role as corrupt politician Frank Underwood in any future episodes.
The streaming service has also confirmed that they have pulled the plug on an upcoming film project, which would have seen Spacey playing Gore Vidal.