‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly believes there is some uncanny prescient force at work on the production of the hit Netflix drama.

He tells HuffPostUK that, every single season since the show began five years ago, some dramatic, far-fetched element that the screenwriters come up with for that season’s narrative arc, then mysteriously gets played out in real life.

“It’s uncanny,” says Michael, whom viewers will know, love and fear in equal measure in his role of Frank Underwood’s tireless henchman Doug Stamper, once again navigating his way around Washington to fulfil his boss’s power-chasing whims in the fifth season now here.

“Even though I tell myself it’s make believe, every season we do, something happens on our show that we wrote a year before and then it comes to pass.

“This year, it was impossible to have that not happen, we were filming the election during the real election. I guess you can’t escape reality.”