A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage after a disturbance at the entrance of the House of Lords public gallery, Scotland Yard said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 11:15am on Friday, 8 December police were called to reports of a disturbance within the Palace of Westminster.

“A man, believed aged in his 20s, was escorted from the premises by officers.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage and remains in custody at a central London police station. Enquiries continue.”

The incident interrupted a speech by Labour peer Lord Giddens when he noticed a ”“continuing disturbance from outside”.

Further details of the incident have yet to be released but it comes just days after the Sports and Social Bar in the House of Lords was closed indefinitely after a man was glassed in the face.

A 57-year-old Commons worker was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH.