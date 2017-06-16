A man was tasered outside the Houses of Parliament on Friday after reaching for for a knife, police have said, adding that they “remain open minded as to whether terrorism was a motive”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers on routine duties near to the Carriage Gates entrance to the Palace of Westminster “became aware of a man acting suspiciously” around 11.10am.

“The officers approached the man in order to speak with him. The man reached for a knife, and police discharged a Taser,” the Met said in a statement.