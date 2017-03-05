Tory MP Warns Theresa May Against 'Catastrophic' Housing Benefit Cuts To Under-22s

Theresa May is facing a potential backbench revolt over housing benefit cuts after one Tory branded the changes as “catastrophic”.

David Burrowes, Conservative MP for Enfield Southgate, today warned that the decision to scrap the benefit for under-22s would “pull the housing rug from vulnerable young people.”

Huff Post UK understands other MPs are also angry with the policy, which was slipped out by the Government on Friday.

While the measure was part of the Tory’s 2015 manifesto, charities and campaigners had hoped the change of Prime Minister last year meant the plans would be scrapped.

Labour branded the cuts as “disgraceful”, and today Burrowes called on the Government to rethink the policy.

He told Huff Post UK: “The changes planned for April should await the outcome of the supported housing consultation.

“The Government should listen to providers like YMCA who tell me they will not be able to house the most vulnerable young people any longer if those young people, often with multiple needs of alcohol and drugs addiction and mental illness, can not fund their stays through housing benefits.

“They would have no alternative but to make their accommodation available to those who can pay their own rents or to cease offering housing.

“If this happens across organisations offering housing to the most vulnerable under 22s the consequence could be catastrophic.

“At a time when the Government is supporting new laws and funds to prevent homelessness it does not make sense to pull the housing rug from vulnerable young people.”

The Government slipped the changes out with no fanfare on Friday in the form of regulations to Parliament – made when the House of Commons wasn’t even sitting.

Under-22s will no longer be entitled to housing benefit from April 1, although this will only affect new applicants.

The policy will not apply to those with dependent children, care leavers, those in temporary accommodation or young people who have been working for the previous 6 months.

An exemption will also apply if the Secretary of State judges it is inappropriate for individuals to live with their parents due to a threat of violence and other reasons.