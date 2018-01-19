Tories Backing Labour Housing Legislation Shows They’ve Lost The Argument

Today the Commons sees a policy and political landmark when Conservative Ministers back a Labour Bill to tighten regulation to help renters.

In truth Karen Buck’s Bill makes a modest legal change to give all tenants a right to take action in the courts when their landlord fails to make their home fit for human habitation – in other words safe from fire and free of vermin, dangerous wiring, inadequate heating or poor ventilation causing damp and mould. Remarkably, at present tenants have no legal right to make their property safe or free from such serious health hazards.

It’s being backed by organisations from the Residential Landlords Association to Shelter. Yet for two years the Conservatives in government have set their face against such basic consumer rights.

The former housing minister, and now Party vice-chairman, Marcus Jones stated Tory policy and philosophy in January 2016 when opposing Labour’s amendment to make this change in the Housing & Planning Act; he said it “will result in unnecessary regulation and cost to landlords, which will deter further investment and push up rents for tenants”.

This was a part of the prevailing Conservative approach to market regulation based on the infamous ‘one in, two out’ rule. Another former housing minister, and now Party Chairman Brandon Lewis, prayed the policy in aid in 2015 to declare on fire safety that “it is the responsibility of the fire industry, rather than the Government, to market fire sprinkler systems effectively and to encourage their wider installation.”

So this week when Sajid Javid confirmed Conservative backing for this Bill, he revealed a significant shift in his position and Theresa May’s, as both voted against Labour’s proposal two years ago.

But it’s revealing in a number of other ways.

It shows that Labour is winning the arguments and forcing changes in government policy, just as we have on social housing, cuts to housing benefit and new council housebuilding. And it shows that Ministers have become increasingly isolated, as broader opinion – including from Conservative council leaders, think tanks, peers and forward-thinking MPs – is shifting against a range of established right wing policies on housing which have simply not been working.