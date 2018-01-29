Helping First Time Buyers Get That First Place Has Been A Conservative Priority - And It's Paying Off

Figures out over the weekend showing the number of first-time buyers getting onto the housing ladder is at its highest level since 2007 and the financial crash is very welcome news.

It’s a Conservative mission to ensure those who work hard and save can afford to get the keys to a place of their own. We know over the last decade this has got harder and harder as house prices have soared. It’s why last year the Prime Minister made it her personal mission to build the homes the country needs and help aspiring first-time buyers get that first step onto the housing ladder.

It’s been a top priority for this government.

Our Help to Buy scheme has helped over 300,000 first time buyers get the deposit they need to buy a home of their own.

And in last year’s Autumn Budget we went further, with the Chancellor abolishing stamp duty altogether for 80% of first-time buyers. This was great news for so many young aspiring homeowners and the initiative has already benefited thousands. Over 16,000 first-time buyers have already saved thousands of pounds since the changes took effect in November.