There are high expectations that housing will be at the top of the agenda when the Chancellor delivers the Budget next week, expectations reinforced by the Prime Minister and Communities Secretary’s interventions on Thursday. Yet so far much of the speculation has focused on the sums. As important, if not more, is how that money is deployed and the reforms that go with it.

Money alone will not fix the housing market. Spent badly, it could even do more harm than good by simply replacing or displacing activity currently performed by private house builders without adding to overall numbers or improving the quality of build.

Local backing for developments is more likely if they have regard to the aesthetics and impact on local infrastructure. Good design in a style supported by local communities is the key to achieving public support for the scale of house building needed, particularly in high value areas where the supply and demand imbalance is greatest.

If there is one thing that housing needs even more than cash, it’s strong political leadership.

Government must make more direct interventions in the dysfunctional market rather than expecting it to fix itself. Sajid Javid’s threat to local authorities who aren’t up to scratch is a sign that they’re now willing to do this.

The housing market needs consistent direction, not only from Whitehall but also from all levels of government up and down the country. Metro Mayors, combined authorities and council leaders all have a crucial role to play if we are to reach current the government targets.

We can start by accepting the true scale of the numbers required and where these new homes need to be built to really make a difference.

New government calculations, announced by Javid in September, show that we need 266,000 new homes a year, a substantial increase on the 210,000 new homes delivered over the past year.

More specifically, the new methodology which takes into account high house prices and affordability pressures, highlights that the bulk of these new homes are needed in London, its commuter belt and the wider south east.

Many of the areas where the increases are required are covered by large swathes of Green Belt, National Parks or Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Over 80% of the land in the Royal Borough of Maidenhead and Windsor, which includes the Prime Minister’s own constituency, is under some kind of planning restriction.

It is hard to see how these extra homes will get built with business as usual and by avoiding difficult conversations about the Green Belt. Nobody is suggesting we do away with protections but there is an irrational overreaction to the very mention of something which is purely a planning designation.

Much of our land is still green. New analysis of land use data by Dr Alasdair Rae from the Urban Studies and Planning Department of the University of Sheffield shows that less than 9% of England is actually built on (compared with 5.9% for the UK as a whole).