Black Panther Is Creating A Cultural Movement Everyone Can Be A Part Of

As a child I remember watching Disney movies, full of imagination and wonder at the array of characters and their noble quests. What must it be like to save a beautiful princess from her wicked family? What must it be like to live happily ever after, surrounded by generations of family and loved ones? I pondered long and hard as to why I didn’t see people who looked like me in the movies. Where was my Cinderella or Snow White? Why was prince charming primarily caucasian? I didn’t know, nor could I communicate it at the time, but an identity complex began to set in from very young. As I aged out of traditional Disney movies, the portrayals of other blacks around me became increasingly negative. I began to see myself as the black guy on Cops, running away from the police. The “super-predator” lurking in the shadows of the night. The high school dropout who would amount to a life of crime then imprisonment. Where was my superhero?

Ahead of the North American release, I decided to take advantage of the fact that Black Panther was already playing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This is the eighth film I’ve seen on this tour with my organisation across four different continents. We’ve grown accustomed to having the cinema mostly to ourselves. Black Panther was different. The first day we tried to see it earlier this week we were turned away as the cinema was sold out. Upon arriving to the cinema the next day, I was pleased to share in the excitement of a movie which is a strong shift in a new direction for Hollywood.

Young and old alike packed the cinema. Malay parents and children. Indian children with their parents, cousins and grandparents. Chinese college students and teenagers alike, all packed into the cinema. Even with the amazing trailers, I don’t think anyone was prepared for the richness of storytelling and complexity of characters that Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett was about to deliver.