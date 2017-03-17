All Sections
    17/03/2017 11:37 GMT

    How Does A Computer Actually Work? This Video Explains Everything

    No, it's not just clicking a button.

    Next time you get frustrated with your computer because it won’t obey your command in less than a second, you might want to remember just what exactly is going on behind that screen. 

    Technology is so ingrained in our daily lives that we forget just how impressive it really is, and how much information desktops, laptops and smartphones and all other devices are processing at any given time.

    Now the Centre For Computing History has shared a YouTube video explaining how a computer works.

    James Newman  shows us round the MegaProcessor, which he created, in its permanent home at the Centre for Computing History.

    The MegaProcessor is a microprocessor built on a large scale using discrete transistors and LEDs show us exactly how the microprocessor works, making it an invaluable tool for learning the basics of computing.

    Pretty damn impressive if you ask us.

