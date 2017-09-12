Theresa May secured a victory on Monday evening when her key piece of Brexit legislation cleared its first hurdle in the Commons.
Just after midnight, MPs voted by 326 to 290 to give the EU (Withdrawal) Bill its Second Reading.
Conservatives such as Anna Soubry and Ken Clarke decided not to rebel against their own party.
Jeremy Corbyn faced a rebellion from seven of his own MPs who voted with the Government, despite party orders to defeat the bill.
Here is a list of how each MP voted on the legislation.
MPs who voted against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at second reading:
Diane Abbott (Lab - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)
Debbie Abrahams (Lab - Oldham East and Saddleworth)
Heidi Alexander (Lab - Lewisham East)
Rushanara Ali (Lab - Bethnal Green and Bow)
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab - Tooting)
Mike Amesbury (Lab - Weaver Vale)
Tonia Antoniazzi (Lab - Gower)
Jonathan Ashworth (Lab (Co-op) - Leicester South)
Adrian Bailey (Lab (Co-op) - West Bromwich West)
Hannah Bardell (SNP - Livingston)
Margaret Beckett (Lab - Derby South)
Hilary Benn (Lab - Leeds Central)
Luciana Berger (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)
Clive Betts (Lab - Sheffield South East)
Ian Blackford (SNP - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Kirsty Blackman (SNP - Aberdeen North)
Roberta Blackman-Woods (Lab - City of Durham)
Paul Blomfield (Lab - Sheffield Central)
Tracy Brabin (Lab (Co-op) - Batley and Spen)
Ben Bradshaw (Lab - Exeter)
Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)
Kevin Brennan (Lab - Cardiff West)
Deidre Brock (SNP - Edinburgh North and Leith)
Alan Brown (SNP - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Lyn Brown (Lab - West Ham)
Nicholas Brown (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne East)
Chris Bryant (Lab - Rhondda)
Ms Karen Buck (Lab - Westminster North)
Richard Burden (Lab - Birmingham, Northfield)
Richard Burgon (Lab - Leeds East)
Dawn Butler (Lab - Brent Central)
Liam Byrne (Lab - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)
Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)
Ruth Cadbury (Lab - Brentford and Isleworth)
Lisa Cameron (SNP - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Alan Campbell (Lab - Tynemouth)
Dan Carden (Lab - Liverpool, Walton)
Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)
Sarah Champion (Lab - Rotherham)
Douglas Chapman (SNP - Dunfermline and West Fife)
Jenny Chapman (Lab - Darlington)
Bambos Charalambous (Lab - Enfield, Southgate)
Joanna Cherry (SNP - Edinburgh South West)
Ann Clwyd (Lab - Cynon Valley)
Vernon Coaker (Lab - Gedling)
Ann Coffey (Lab - Stockport)
Julie Cooper (Lab - Burnley)
Rosie Cooper (Lab - West Lancashire)
Yvette Cooper (Lab - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)
Jeremy Corbyn (Lab - Islington North)
Ronnie Cowan (SNP - Inverclyde)
Neil Coyle (Lab - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Angela Crawley (SNP - Lanark and Hamilton East)
Mary Creagh (Lab - Wakefield)
Stella Creasy (Lab (Co-op) - Walthamstow)
Jon Cruddas (Lab - Dagenham and Rainham)
John Cryer (Lab - Leyton and Wanstead)
Judith Cummins (Lab - Bradford South)
Alex Cunningham (Lab - Stockton North)
Jim Cunningham (Lab - Coventry South)
Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)
Wayne David (Lab - Caerphilly)
Geraint Davies (Lab (Co-op) - Swansea West)
Martyn Day (SNP - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
Marsha De Cordova (Lab - Battersea)
Gloria De Piero (Lab - Ashfield)
Thangam Debbonaire (Lab - Bristol West)
Emma Dent Coad (Lab - Kensington)
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Lab - Slough)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP - West Dunbartonshire)
Anneliese Dodds (Lab (Co-op) - Oxford East)
Stephen Doughty (Lab (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)
Peter Dowd (Lab - Bootle)
David Drew (Lab (Co-op) - Stroud)
Jack Dromey (Lab - Birmingham, Erdington)
Rosie Duffield (Lab - Canterbury)
Maria Eagle (Lab - Garston and Halewood)
Ms Angela Eagle (Lab - Wallasey)
Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
Clive Efford (Lab - Eltham)
Julie Elliott (Lab - Sunderland Central)
Louise Ellman (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)
Chris Elmore (Lab - Ogmore)
Bill Esterson (Lab - Sefton Central)
Chris Evans (Lab (Co-op) - Islwyn)
Paul Farrelly (Lab - Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)
Marion Fellows (SNP - Motherwell and Wishaw)
Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab - Poplar and Limehouse)
Colleen Fletcher (Lab - Coventry North East)
Paul Flynn (Lab - Newport West)
James Frith (Lab - Bury North)
Gill Furniss (Lab - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)
Hugh Gaffney (Lab - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
Mike Gapes (Lab (Co-op) - Ilford South)
Barry Gardiner (Lab - Brent North)
Ruth George (Lab - High Peak)
Stephen Gethins (SNP - North East Fife)
Patricia Gibson (SNP - North Ayrshire and Arran)
Preet Kaur Gill (Lab (Co-op) - Birmingham, Edgbaston)
Mary Glindon (Lab - North Tyneside)
Mr Roger Godsiff (Lab - Birmingham, Hall Green)
Helen Goodman (Lab - Bishop Auckland)
Patrick Grady (SNP - Glasgow North)
Peter Grant (SNP - Glenrothes)
Neil Gray (SNP - Airdrie and Shotts)
Kate Green (Lab - Stretford and Urmston)
Lilian Greenwood (Lab - Nottingham South)
Margaret Greenwood (Lab - Wirral West)
Nia Griffith (Lab - Llanelli)
John Grogan (Lab - Keighley)
Andrew Gwynne (Lab - Denton and Reddish)
Louise Haigh (Lab - Sheffield, Heeley)
Fabian Hamilton (Lab - Leeds North East)
Emma Hardy (Lab - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)
Ms Harriet Harman (Lab - Camberwell and Peckham)
Carolyn Harris (Lab - Swansea East)
Helen Hayes (Lab - Dulwich and West Norwood)
Sue Hayman (Lab - Workington)
John Healey (Lab - Wentworth and Dearne)
Mr Mark Hendrick (Lab (Co-op) - Preston)
Drew Hendry (SNP - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Stephen Hepburn (Lab - Jarrow)
Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)
Mike Hill (Lab - Hartlepool)
Meg Hillier (Lab (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)
Dame Margaret Hodge (Lab - Barking)
Sharon Hodgson (Lab - Washington and Sunderland West)
Kate Hollern (Lab - Blackburn)
Stewart Hosie (SNP - Dundee East)
George Howarth (Lab - Knowsley)
Rupa Huq (Lab - Ealing Central and Acton)
Imran Hussain (Lab - Bradford East)
Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)
Dan Jarvis (Lab - Barnsley Central)
Diana Johnson (Lab - Kingston upon Hull North)
Darren Jones (Lab - Bristol North West)
Gerald Jones (Lab - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)
Graham P Jones (Lab - Hyndburn)
Sarah Jones (Lab - Croydon Central)
Susan Elan Jones (Lab - Clwyd South)
Mike Kane (Lab - Wythenshawe and Sale East)
Barbara Keeley (Lab - Worsley and Eccles South)
Liz Kendall (Lab - Leicester West)
Afzal Khan (Lab - Manchester, Gorton)
Stephen Kinnock (Lab - Aberavon)
Peter Kyle (Lab - Hove)
Lesley Laird (Lab - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)
Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat - North Norfolk)
David Lammy (Lab - Tottenham)
Ian Lavery (Lab - Wansbeck)
Chris Law (SNP - Dundee West)
Karen Lee (Lab - Lincoln)
Chris Leslie (Lab (Co-op) - Nottingham East)
Emma Lewell-Buck (Lab - South Shields)
Clive Lewis (Lab - Norwich South)
Ivan Lewis (Lab - Bury South)
David Linden (SNP - Glasgow East)
Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrat - Eastbourne)
Tony Lloyd (Lab - Rochdale)
Rebecca Long Bailey (Lab - Salford and Eccles)
Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)
Ian C. Lucas (Lab - Wrexham)
Holly Lynch (Lab - Halifax)
Angus Brendan MacNeil (SNP - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Justin Madders (Lab - Ellesmere Port and Neston)
Khalid Mahmood (Lab - Birmingham, Perry Barr)
Shabana Mahmood (Lab - Birmingham, Ladywood)
Seema Malhotra (Lab (Co-op) - Feltham and Heston)
Gordon Marsden (Lab - Blackpool South)
Sandy Martin (Lab - Ipswich)
Rachael Maskell (Lab (Co-op) - York Central)
Christian Matheson (Lab - City of Chester)
Steve McCabe (Lab - Birmingham, Selly Oak)
Kerry McCarthy (Lab - Bristol East)
Siobhain McDonagh (Lab - Mitcham and Morden)
Andy McDonald (Lab - Middlesbrough)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (SNP - Glasgow South)
Stuart C. McDonald (SNP - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
John McDonnell (Lab - Hayes and Harlington)
Pat McFadden (Lab - Wolverhampton South East)
Conor McGinn (Lab - St Helens North)
Alison McGovern (Lab - Wirral South)
Liz McInnes (Lab - Heywood and Middleton)
Catherine McKinnell (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Jim McMahon (Lab (Co-op) - Oldham West and Royton)
Anna McMorrin (Lab - Cardiff North)
John McNally (SNP - Falkirk)
Ian Mearns (Lab - Gateshead)
Edward Miliband (Lab - Doncaster North)
Carol Monaghan (SNP - Glasgow North West)
Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)
Jessica Morden (Lab - Newport East)
Stephen Morgan (Lab - Portsmouth South)
Grahame Morris (Lab - Easington)
Ian Murray (Lab - Edinburgh South)
Lisa Nandy (Lab - Wigan)
Gavin Newlands (SNP - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
Alex Norris (Lab (Co-op) - Nottingham North)
Brendan O’Hara (SNP - Argyll and Bute)
Jared O’Mara (Lab - Sheffield, Hallam)
Fiona Onasanya (Lab - Peterborough)
Melanie Onn (Lab - Great Grimsby)
Chi Onwurah (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
Kate Osamor (Lab (Co-op) - Edmonton)
Albert Owen (Lab - Ynys Môn)
Stephanie Peacock (Lab - Barnsley East)
Teresa Pearce (Lab - Erith and Thamesmead)
Matthew Pennycook (Lab - Greenwich and Woolwich)
Toby Perkins (Lab - Chesterfield)
Jess Phillips (Lab - Birmingham, Yardley)
Bridget Phillipson (Lab - Houghton and Sunderland South)
Laura Pidcock (Lab - North West Durham)
Jo Platt (Lab (Co-op) - Leigh)
Luke Pollard (Lab (Co-op) - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)
Stephen Pound (Lab - Ealing North)
Lucy Powell (Lab (Co-op) - Manchester Central)
Yasmin Qureshi (Lab - Bolton South East)
Faisal Rashid (Lab - Warrington South)
Angela Rayner (Lab - Ashton-under-Lyne)
Steve Reed (Lab (Co-op) - Croydon North)
Christina Rees (Lab (Co-op) - Neath)
Ellie Reeves (Lab - Lewisham West and Penge)
Rachel Reeves (Lab - Leeds West)
Emma Reynolds (Lab - Wolverhampton North East)
Jonathan Reynolds (Lab (Co-op) - Stalybridge and Hyde)
Marie Rimmer (Lab - St Helens South and Whiston)
Geoffrey Robinson (Lab - Coventry North West)
Matt Rodda (Lab - Reading East)
Danielle Rowley (Lab - Midlothian)
Chris Ruane (Lab - Vale of Clwyd)
Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab (Co-op) - Brighton, Kemptown)
Joan Ryan (Lab - Enfield North)
Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
Naz Shah (Lab - Bradford West)
Virendra Sharma (Lab - Ealing, Southall)
Barry Sheerman (Lab (Co-op) - Huddersfield)
Tommy Sheppard (SNP - Edinburgh East)
Paula Sherriff (Lab - Dewsbury)
Gavin Shuker (Lab (Co-op) - Luton South)
Tulip Siddiq (Lab - Hampstead and Kilburn)
Andy Slaughter (Lab - Hammersmith)
Ruth Smeeth (Lab - Stoke-on-Trent North)
Angela Smith (Lab - Penistone and Stocksbridge)
Cat Smith (Lab - Lancaster and Fleetwood)
Eleanor Smith (Lab - Wolverhampton South West)
Jeff Smith (Lab - Manchester, Withington)
Laura Smith (Lab - Crewe and Nantwich)
Nick Smith (Lab - Blaenau Gwent)
Owen Smith (Lab - Pontypridd)
Karin Smyth (Lab - Bristol South)
Gareth Snell (Lab (Co-op) - Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Alex Sobel (Lab (Co-op) - Leeds North West)
Keir Starmer (Lab - Holborn and St Pancras)
Chris Stephens (SNP - Glasgow South West)
Jo Stevens (Lab - Cardiff Central)
Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
Wes Streeting (Lab - Ilford North)
Paul J Sweeney (Lab (Co-op) - Glasgow North East)
Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat - East Dunbartonshire)
Mark Tami (Lab - Alyn and Deeside)
Alison Thewliss (SNP - Glasgow Central)
Gareth Thomas (Lab (Co-op) - Harrow West)
Nick Thomas-Symonds (Lab - Torfaen)
Emily Thornberry (Lab - Islington South and Finsbury)
Stephen Timms (Lab - East Ham)
Jon Trickett (Lab - Hemsworth)
Karl Turner (Lab - Kingston upon Hull East)
Stephen Twigg (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, West Derby)
Liz Twist (Lab - Blaydon)
Chuka Umunna (Lab - Streatham)
Keith Vaz (Lab - Leicester East)
Valerie Vaz (Lab - Walsall South)
Thelma Walker (Lab - Colne Valley)
Tom Watson (Lab - West Bromwich East)
Catherine West (Lab - Hornsey and Wood Green)
Matt Western (Lab - Warwick and Leamington)
Alan Whitehead (Lab - Southampton, Test)
Martin Whitfield (Lab - East Lothian)
Philippa Whitford (SNP - Central Ayrshire)
Paul Williams (Lab - Stockton South)
Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)
Chris Williamson (Lab - Derby North)
Phil Wilson (Lab - Sedgefield)
Pete Wishart (SNP - Perth and North Perthshire)
John Woodcock (Lab (Co-op) - Barrow and Furness)
Mohammad Yasin (Lab - Bedford)
Daniel Zeichner (Lab - Cambridge)
Tellers for the noes:
Vicky Foxcroft (Lab - Lewisham, Deptford)
Nic Dakin (Lab - Scunthorpe)
MPs who voted in favour of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at second reading:
Nigel Adams (Con - Selby and Ainsty)
Bim Afolami (Con - Hitchin and Harpenden)
Adam Afriyie (Con - Windsor)
Peter Aldous (Con - Waveney)
Lucy Allan (Con - Telford)
Heidi Allen (Con - South Cambridgeshire)
Stuart Andrew (Con - Pudsey)
Edward Argar (Con - Charnwood)
Victoria Atkins (Con - Louth and Horncastle)
Richard Bacon (Con - South Norfolk)
Kemi Badenoch (Con - Saffron Walden)
Steve Baker (Con - Wycombe)
Harriett Baldwin (Con - West Worcestershire)
Stephen Barclay (Con - North East Cambridgeshire)
John Baron (Con - Basildon and Billericay)
Guto Bebb (Con - Aberconwy)
Henry Bellingham (Con - North West Norfolk)
Richard Benyon (Con - Newbury)
Paul Beresford (Con - Mole Valley)
Jake Berry (Con - Rossendale and Darwen)
Bob Blackman (Con - Harrow East)
Crispin Blunt (Con - Reigate)
Peter Bone (Con - Wellingborough)
Sir Peter Bottomley (Con - Worthing West)
Andrew Bowie (Con - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)
Ben Bradley (Con - Mansfield)
Karen Bradley (Con - Staffordshire Moorlands)
Graham Brady (Con - Altrincham and Sale West)
Jack Brereton (Con - Stoke-on-Trent South)
Andrew Bridgen (Con - North West Leicestershire)
Steve Brine (Con - Winchester)
James Brokenshire (Con - Old Bexley and Sidcup)
Fiona Bruce (Con - Congleton)
Robert Buckland (Con - South Swindon)
Alex Burghart (Con - Brentwood and Ongar)
Conor Burns (Con - Bournemouth West)
Alistair Burt (Con - North East Bedfordshire)
Alun Cairns (Con - Vale of Glamorgan)
Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)
Ronnie Campbell (Lab - Blyth Valley)
James Cartlidge (Con - South Suffolk)
Sir William Cash (Con - Stone)
Maria Caulfield (Con - Lewes)
Alex Chalk (Con - Cheltenham)
Rehman Chishti (Con - Gillingham and Rainham)
Mr Christopher Chope (Con - Christchurch)
Jo Churchill (Con - Bury St Edmunds)
Colin Clark (Con - Gordon)
Greg Clark (Con - Tunbridge Wells)
Simon Clarke (Con - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)
James Cleverly (Con - Braintree)
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Con - The Cotswolds)
Thérèse Coffey (Con - Suffolk Coastal)
Damian Collins (Con - Folkestone and Hythe)
Alberto Costa (Con - South Leicestershire)
Robert Courts (Con - Witney)
Geoffrey Cox (Con - Torridge and West Devon)
Stephen Crabb (Con - Preseli Pembrokeshire)
Tracey Crouch (Con - Chatham and Aylesford)
Chris Davies (Con - Brecon and Radnorshire)
David T. C. Davies (Con - Monmouth)
Glyn Davies (Con - Montgomeryshire)
Mims Davies (Con - Eastleigh)
Philip Davies (Con - Shipley)
David Davis (Con - Haltemprice and Howden)
Caroline Dinenage (Con - Gosport)
Jonathan Djanogly (Con - Huntingdon)
Leo Docherty (Con - Aldershot)
Julia Dockerill (Con - Hornchurch and Upminster)
Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast North)
Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)
Michelle Donelan (Con - Chippenham)
Ms Nadine Dorries (Con - Mid Bedfordshire)
Steve Double (Con - St Austell and Newquay)
Oliver Dowden (Con - Hertsmere)
Jackie Doyle-Price (Con - Thurrock)
Richard Drax (Con - South Dorset)
James Duddridge (Con - Rochford and Southend East)
David Duguid (Con - Banff and Buchan)
Iain Duncan Smith (Con - Chingford and Woodford Green)
Alan Duncan (Con - Rutland and Melton)
Philip Dunne (Con - Ludlow)
Michael Ellis (Con - Northampton North)
Tobias Ellwood (Con - Bournemouth East)
Charlie Elphicke (Con - Dover)
George Eustice (Con - Camborne and Redruth)
Nigel Evans (Con - Ribble Valley)
David Evennett (Con - Bexleyheath and Crayford)
Michael Fabricant (Con - Lichfield)
Michael Fallon (Con - Sevenoaks)
Suella Fernandes (Con - Fareham)
Frank Field (Lab - Birkenhead)
Mark Field (Con - Cities of London and Westminster)
Vicky Ford (Con - Chelmsford)
Kevin Foster (Con - Torbay)
Liam Fox (Con - North Somerset)
Mr Mark Francois (Con - Rayleigh and Wickford)
Lucy Frazer (Con - South East Cambridgeshire)
George Freeman (Con - Mid Norfolk)
Mike Freer (Con - Finchley and Golders Green)
Marcus Fysh (Con - Yeovil)
Roger Gale (Con - North Thanet)
Mark Garnier (Con - Wyre Forest)
Mr David Gauke (Con - South West Hertfordshire)
Ms Nusrat Ghani (Con - Wealden)
Nick Gibb (Con - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)
Mrs Cheryl Gillan (Con - Chesham and Amersham)
Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim)
John Glen (Con - Salisbury)
Zac Goldsmith (Con - Richmond Park)
Robert Goodwill (Con - Scarborough and Whitby)
Michael Gove (Con - Surrey Heath)
Luke Graham (Con - Ochil and South Perthshire)
Richard Graham (Con - Gloucester)
Bill Grant (Con - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
Helen Grant (Con - Maidstone and The Weald)
James Gray (Con - North Wiltshire)
Chris Grayling (Con - Epsom and Ewell)
Chris Green (Con - Bolton West)
Damian Green (Con - Ashford)
Justine Greening (Con - Putney)
Dominic Grieve (Con - Beaconsfield)
Sam Gyimah (Con - East Surrey)
Kirstene Hair (Con - Angus)
Robert Halfon (Con - Harlow)
Luke Hall (Con - Thornbury and Yate)
Philip Hammond (Con - Runnymede and Weybridge)
Stephen Hammond (Con - Wimbledon)
Matt Hancock (Con - West Suffolk)
Greg Hands (Con - Chelsea and Fulham)
Mark Harper (Con - Forest of Dean)
Richard Harrington (Con - Watford)
Rebecca Harris (Con - Castle Point)
Trudy Harrison (Con - Copeland)
Simon Hart (Con - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)
John Hayes (Con - South Holland and The Deepings)
Sir Oliver Heald (Con - North East Hertfordshire)
James Heappey (Con - Wells)
Chris Heaton-Harris (Con - Daventry)
Peter Heaton-Jones (Con - North Devon)
Gordon Henderson (Con - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)
Nick Herbert (Con - Arundel and South Downs)
Damian Hinds (Con - East Hampshire)
Simon Hoare (Con - North Dorset)
Kate Hoey (Lab - Vauxhall)
George Hollingbery (Con - Meon Valley)
Kevin Hollinrake (Con - Thirsk and Malton)
Mr Philip Hollobone (Con - Kettering)
Adam Holloway (Con - Gravesham)
Kelvin Hopkins (Lab - Luton North)
John Howell (Con - Henley)
Nigel Huddleston (Con - Mid Worcestershire)
Eddie Hughes (Con - Walsall North)
Jeremy Hunt (Con - South West Surrey)
Nick Hurd (Con - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)
Alister Jack (Con - Dumfries and Galloway)
Margot James (Con - Stourbridge)
Sajid Javid (Con - Bromsgrove)
Ranil Jayawardena (Con - North East Hampshire)
Bernard Jenkin (Con - Harwich and North Essex)
Andrea Jenkyns (Con - Morley and Outwood)
Robert Jenrick (Con - Newark)
Boris Johnson (Con - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)
Caroline Johnson (Con - Sleaford and North Hykeham)
Gareth Johnson (Con - Dartford)
Joseph Johnson (Con - Orpington)
Andrew Jones (Con - Harrogate and Knaresborough)
David Jones (Con - Clwyd West)
Marcus Jones (Con - Nuneaton)
Daniel Kawczynski (Con - Shrewsbury and Atcham)
Gillian Keegan (Con - Chichester)
Seema Kennedy (Con - South Ribble)
Stephen Kerr (Con - Stirling)
Julian Knight (Con - Solihull)
Greg Knight (Con - East Yorkshire)
Kwasi Kwarteng (Con - Spelthorne)
John Lamont (Con - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
Mark Lancaster (Con - Milton Keynes North)
Pauline Latham (Con - Mid Derbyshire)
Andrea Leadsom (Con - South Northamptonshire)
Phillip Lee (Con - Bracknell)
Jeremy Lefroy (Con - Stafford)
Edward Leigh (Con - Gainsborough)
Oliver Letwin (Con - West Dorset)
Andrew Lewer (Con - Northampton South)
Brandon Lewis (Con - Great Yarmouth)
Julian Lewis (Con - New Forest East)
Ian Liddell-Grainger (Con - Bridgwater and West Somerset)
David Lidington (Con - Aylesbury)
Emma Little Pengelly (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast South)
Jack Lopresti (Con - Filton and Bradley Stoke)
Jonathan Lord (Con - Woking)
Tim Loughton (Con - East Worthing and Shoreham)
Craig Mackinlay (Con - South Thanet)
Rachel Maclean (Con - Redditch)
Anne Main (Con - St Albans)
Alan Mak (Con - Havant)
Kit Malthouse (Con - North West Hampshire)
John Mann (Lab - Bassetlaw)
Scott Mann (Con - North Cornwall)
Paul Masterton (Con - East Renfrewshire)
Theresa May (Con - Maidenhead)
Paul Maynard (Con - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)
Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Con - Derbyshire Dales)
Stephen McPartland (Con - Stevenage)
Esther McVey (Con - Tatton)
Mark Menzies (Con - Fylde)
Huw Merriman (Con - Bexhill and Battle)
Stephen Metcalfe (Con - South Basildon and East Thurrock)
Mrs Maria Miller (Con - Basingstoke)
Amanda Milling (Con - Cannock Chase)
Nigel Mills (Con - Amber Valley)
Anne Milton (Con - Guildford)
Andrew Mitchell (Con - Sutton Coldfield)
Damien Moore (Con - Southport)
Penny Mordaunt (Con - Portsmouth North)
Nicky Morgan (Con - Loughborough)
Anne Marie Morris (Independent - Newton Abbot)
David Morris (Con - Morecambe and Lunesdale)
James Morris (Con - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
Wendy Morton (Con - Aldridge-Brownhills)
David Mundell (Con - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)
Sheryll Murray (Con - South East Cornwall)
Andrew Murrison (Con - South West Wiltshire)
Robert Neill (Con - Bromley and Chislehurst)
Sarah Newton (Con - Truro and Falmouth)
Caroline Nokes (Con - Romsey and Southampton North)
Jesse Norman (Con - Hereford and South Herefordshire)
Neil O’Brien (Con - Harborough)
Matthew Offord (Con - Hendon)
Guy Opperman (Con - Hexham)
Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)
Neil Parish (Con - Tiverton and Honiton)
Priti Patel (Con - Witham)
Owen Paterson (Con - North Shropshire)
Mark Pawsey (Con - Rugby)
Mike Penning (Con - Hemel Hempstead)
John Penrose (Con - Weston-super-Mare)
Andrew Percy (Con - Brigg and Goole)
Claire Perry (Con - Devizes)
Chris Philp (Con - Croydon South)
Christopher Pincher (Con - Tamworth)
Dan Poulter (Con - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)
Rebecca Pow (Con - Taunton Deane)
Victoria Prentis (Con - Banbury)
Mark Prisk (Con - Hertford and Stortford)
Mark Pritchard (Con - The Wrekin)
Tom Pursglove (Con - Corby)
Jeremy Quin (Con - Horsham)
Will Quince (Con - Colchester)
Dominic Raab (Con - Esher and Walton)
John Redwood (Con - Wokingham)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Con - North East Somerset)
Laurence Robertson (Con - Tewkesbury)
Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)
Mary Robinson (Con - Cheadle)
Andrew Rosindell (Con - Romford)
Douglas Ross (Con - Moray)
Lee Rowley (Con - North East Derbyshire)
Amber Rudd (Con - Hastings and Rye)
David Rutley (Con - Macclesfield)
Antoinette Sandbach (Con - Eddisbury)
Paul Scully (Con - Sutton and Cheam)
Bob Seely (Con - Isle of Wight)
Andrew Selous (Con - South West Bedfordshire)
Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)
Grant Shapps (Con - Welwyn Hatfield)
Alok Sharma (Con - Reading West)
Alec Shelbrooke (Con - Elmet and Rothwell)
David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)
Keith Simpson (Con - Broadland)
Chris Skidmore (Con - Kingswood)
Dennis Skinner (Lab - Bolsover)
Chloe Smith (Con - Norwich North)
Henry Smith (Con - Crawley)
Julian Smith (Con - Skipton and Ripon)
Royston Smith (Con - Southampton, Itchen)
Nicholas Soames (Con - Mid Sussex)
Anna Soubry (Con - Broxtowe)
Dame Caroline Spelman (Con - Meriden)
Andrew Stephenson (Con - Pendle)
John Stevenson (Con - Carlisle)
Bob Stewart (Con - Beckenham)
Iain Stewart (Con - Milton Keynes South)
Rory Stewart (Con - Penrith and The Border)
Mel Stride (Con - Central Devon)
Graham Stringer (Lab - Blackley and Broughton)
Graham Stuart (Con - Beverley and Holderness)
Julian Sturdy (Con - York Outer)
Rishi Sunak (Con - Richmond (Yorks))
Desmond Swayne (Con - New Forest West)
Hugo Swire (Con - East Devon)
Mr Robert Syms (Con - Poole)
Derek Thomas (Con - St Ives)
Ross Thomson (Con - Aberdeen South)
Maggie Throup (Con - Erewash)
Kelly Tolhurst (Con - Rochester and Strood)
Justin Tomlinson (Con - North Swindon)
Michael Tomlinson (Con - Mid Dorset and North Poole)
Craig Tracey (Con - North Warwickshire)
David Tredinnick (Con - Bosworth)
Mrs Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Con - Berwick-upon-Tweed)
Elizabeth Truss (Con - South West Norfolk)
Tom Tugendhat (Con - Tonbridge and Malling)
Edward Vaizey (Con - Wantage)
Shailesh Vara (Con - North West Cambridgeshire)
Martin Vickers (Con - Cleethorpes)
Theresa Villiers (Con - Chipping Barnet)
Charles Walker (Con - Broxbourne)
Robin Walker (Con - Worcester)
Ben Wallace (Con - Wyre and Preston North)
David Warburton (Con - Somerton and Frome)
Matt Warman (Con - Boston and Skegness)
Giles Watling (Con - Clacton)
Helen Whately (Con - Faversham and Mid Kent)
Mrs Heather Wheeler (Con - South Derbyshire)
Craig Whittaker (Con - Calder Valley)
John Whittingdale (Con - Maldon)
Bill Wiggin (Con - North Herefordshire)
Gavin Williamson (Con - South Staffordshire)
Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)
Sarah Wollaston (Con - Totnes)
Mike Wood (Con - Dudley South)
Mr William Wragg (Con - Hazel Grove)
Jeremy Wright (Con - Kenilworth and Southam)
Nadhim Zahawi (Con - Stratford-on-Avon)
Tellers for the ayes:
Andrew Griffiths (Con - Burton)
Mark Spencer (Con - Sherwood)
