Theresa May secured a victory on Monday evening when her key piece of Brexit legislation cleared its first hurdle in the Commons.

Just after midnight, MPs voted by 326 to 290 to give the EU (Withdrawal) Bill its Second Reading.

Conservatives such as Anna Soubry and Ken Clarke decided not to rebel against their own party.

Jeremy Corbyn faced a rebellion from seven of his own MPs who voted with the Government, despite party orders to defeat the bill.

Here is a list of how each MP voted on the legislation.

MPs who voted against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at second reading:

Diane Abbott (Lab - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Lab - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Heidi Alexander (Lab - Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Lab - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab - Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Lab - Weaver Vale)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Lab - Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Lab (Co-op) - Leicester South)

Adrian Bailey (Lab (Co-op) - West Bromwich West)

Hannah Bardell (SNP - Livingston)

Margaret Beckett (Lab - Derby South)

Hilary Benn (Lab - Leeds Central)

Luciana Berger (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Clive Betts (Lab - Sheffield South East)

Ian Blackford (SNP - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (SNP - Aberdeen North)

Roberta Blackman-Woods (Lab - City of Durham)

Paul Blomfield (Lab - Sheffield Central)

Tracy Brabin (Lab (Co-op) - Batley and Spen)

Ben Bradshaw (Lab - Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Lab - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (SNP - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (SNP - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Lab - West Ham)

Nicholas Brown (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Chris Bryant (Lab - Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Lab - Westminster North)

Richard Burden (Lab - Birmingham, Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Lab - Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Lab - Brent Central)

Liam Byrne (Lab - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Ruth Cadbury (Lab - Brentford and Isleworth)

Lisa Cameron (SNP - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Lab - Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Lab - Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Sarah Champion (Lab - Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (SNP - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Jenny Chapman (Lab - Darlington)

Bambos Charalambous (Lab - Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (SNP - Edinburgh South West)

Ann Clwyd (Lab - Cynon Valley)

Vernon Coaker (Lab - Gedling)

Ann Coffey (Lab - Stockport)

Julie Cooper (Lab - Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (Lab - West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Lab - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Lab - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (SNP - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Lab - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (SNP - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Lab - Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Lab (Co-op) - Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Lab - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Lab - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Lab - Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Lab - Stockton North)

Jim Cunningham (Lab - Coventry South)

Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Lab - Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Lab (Co-op) - Swansea West)

Martyn Day (SNP - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Lab - Battersea)

Gloria De Piero (Lab - Ashfield)

Thangam Debbonaire (Lab - Bristol West)

Emma Dent Coad (Lab - Kensington)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Lab - Slough)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP - West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Lab (Co-op) - Oxford East)

Stephen Doughty (Lab (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Lab - Bootle)

David Drew (Lab (Co-op) - Stroud)

Jack Dromey (Lab - Birmingham, Erdington)

Rosie Duffield (Lab - Canterbury)

Maria Eagle (Lab - Garston and Halewood)

Ms Angela Eagle (Lab - Wallasey)

Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Lab - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Lab - Sunderland Central)

Louise Ellman (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)

Chris Elmore (Lab - Ogmore)

Bill Esterson (Lab - Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Lab (Co-op) - Islwyn)

Paul Farrelly (Lab - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Marion Fellows (SNP - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab - Poplar and Limehouse)

Colleen Fletcher (Lab - Coventry North East)

Paul Flynn (Lab - Newport West)

James Frith (Lab - Bury North)

Gill Furniss (Lab - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Hugh Gaffney (Lab - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mike Gapes (Lab (Co-op) - Ilford South)

Barry Gardiner (Lab - Brent North)

Ruth George (Lab - High Peak)

Stephen Gethins (SNP - North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (SNP - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Lab (Co-op) - Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Mary Glindon (Lab - North Tyneside)

Mr Roger Godsiff (Lab - Birmingham, Hall Green)

Helen Goodman (Lab - Bishop Auckland)

Patrick Grady (SNP - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (SNP - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (SNP - Airdrie and Shotts)

Kate Green (Lab - Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Lab - Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Lab - Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Lab - Llanelli)

John Grogan (Lab - Keighley)

Andrew Gwynne (Lab - Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Lab - Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Lab - Leeds North East)

Emma Hardy (Lab - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Ms Harriet Harman (Lab - Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Lab - Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Lab - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Sue Hayman (Lab - Workington)

John Healey (Lab - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mr Mark Hendrick (Lab (Co-op) - Preston)

Drew Hendry (SNP - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Stephen Hepburn (Lab - Jarrow)

Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)

Mike Hill (Lab - Hartlepool)

Meg Hillier (Lab (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Dame Margaret Hodge (Lab - Barking)

Sharon Hodgson (Lab - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Lab - Blackburn)

Stewart Hosie (SNP - Dundee East)

George Howarth (Lab - Knowsley)

Rupa Huq (Lab - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Lab - Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Lab - Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Lab - Kingston upon Hull North)

Darren Jones (Lab - Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Lab - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham P Jones (Lab - Hyndburn)

Sarah Jones (Lab - Croydon Central)

Susan Elan Jones (Lab - Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Lab - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Lab - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Lab - Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Lab - Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Lab - Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Lab - Hove)

Lesley Laird (Lab - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat - North Norfolk)

David Lammy (Lab - Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Lab - Wansbeck)

Chris Law (SNP - Dundee West)

Karen Lee (Lab - Lincoln)

Chris Leslie (Lab (Co-op) - Nottingham East)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Lab - South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Lab - Norwich South)

Ivan Lewis (Lab - Bury South)

David Linden (SNP - Glasgow East)

Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrat - Eastbourne)

Tony Lloyd (Lab - Rochdale)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Lab - Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Ian C. Lucas (Lab - Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Lab - Halifax)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (SNP - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Lab - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Lab - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Lab - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Lab (Co-op) - Feltham and Heston)

Gordon Marsden (Lab - Blackpool South)

Sandy Martin (Lab - Ipswich)

Rachael Maskell (Lab (Co-op) - York Central)

Christian Matheson (Lab - City of Chester)

Steve McCabe (Lab - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Lab - Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Lab - Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Lab - Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (SNP - Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (SNP - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Lab - Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Lab - Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Lab - St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Lab - Wirral South)

Liz McInnes (Lab - Heywood and Middleton)

Catherine McKinnell (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Lab (Co-op) - Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Lab - Cardiff North)

John McNally (SNP - Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Lab - Gateshead)

Edward Miliband (Lab - Doncaster North)

Carol Monaghan (SNP - Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Lab - Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Lab - Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Lab - Easington)

Ian Murray (Lab - Edinburgh South)

Lisa Nandy (Lab - Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (SNP - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Alex Norris (Lab (Co-op) - Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (SNP - Argyll and Bute)

Jared O’Mara (Lab - Sheffield, Hallam)

Fiona Onasanya (Lab - Peterborough)

Melanie Onn (Lab - Great Grimsby)

Chi Onwurah (Lab - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kate Osamor (Lab (Co-op) - Edmonton)

Albert Owen (Lab - Ynys Môn)

Stephanie Peacock (Lab - Barnsley East)

Teresa Pearce (Lab - Erith and Thamesmead)

Matthew Pennycook (Lab - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Lab - Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Lab - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Lab - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Laura Pidcock (Lab - North West Durham)

Jo Platt (Lab (Co-op) - Leigh)

Luke Pollard (Lab (Co-op) - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Stephen Pound (Lab - Ealing North)

Lucy Powell (Lab (Co-op) - Manchester Central)

Yasmin Qureshi (Lab - Bolton South East)

Faisal Rashid (Lab - Warrington South)

Angela Rayner (Lab - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Lab (Co-op) - Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Lab (Co-op) - Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Lab - Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Lab - Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Lab - Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Lab (Co-op) - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (Lab - St Helens South and Whiston)

Geoffrey Robinson (Lab - Coventry North West)

Matt Rodda (Lab - Reading East)

Danielle Rowley (Lab - Midlothian)

Chris Ruane (Lab - Vale of Clwyd)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab (Co-op) - Brighton, Kemptown)

Joan Ryan (Lab - Enfield North)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Lab - Bradford West)

Virendra Sharma (Lab - Ealing, Southall)

Barry Sheerman (Lab (Co-op) - Huddersfield)

Tommy Sheppard (SNP - Edinburgh East)

Paula Sherriff (Lab - Dewsbury)

Gavin Shuker (Lab (Co-op) - Luton South)

Tulip Siddiq (Lab - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Lab - Hammersmith)

Ruth Smeeth (Lab - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Angela Smith (Lab - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Cat Smith (Lab - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Eleanor Smith (Lab - Wolverhampton South West)

Jeff Smith (Lab - Manchester, Withington)

Laura Smith (Lab - Crewe and Nantwich)

Nick Smith (Lab - Blaenau Gwent)

Owen Smith (Lab - Pontypridd)

Karin Smyth (Lab - Bristol South)

Gareth Snell (Lab (Co-op) - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Alex Sobel (Lab (Co-op) - Leeds North West)

Keir Starmer (Lab - Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (SNP - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Lab - Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Lab - Ilford North)

Paul J Sweeney (Lab (Co-op) - Glasgow North East)

Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat - East Dunbartonshire)

Mark Tami (Lab - Alyn and Deeside)

Alison Thewliss (SNP - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Lab (Co-op) - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Lab - Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Lab - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Lab - East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Lab - Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Lab - Kingston upon Hull East)

Stephen Twigg (Lab (Co-op) - Liverpool, West Derby)

Liz Twist (Lab - Blaydon)

Chuka Umunna (Lab - Streatham)

Keith Vaz (Lab - Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Lab - Walsall South)

Thelma Walker (Lab - Colne Valley)

Tom Watson (Lab - West Bromwich East)

Catherine West (Lab - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Lab - Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Lab - Southampton, Test)

Martin Whitfield (Lab - East Lothian)

Philippa Whitford (SNP - Central Ayrshire)

Paul Williams (Lab - Stockton South)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Chris Williamson (Lab - Derby North)

Phil Wilson (Lab - Sedgefield)

Pete Wishart (SNP - Perth and North Perthshire)

John Woodcock (Lab (Co-op) - Barrow and Furness)

Mohammad Yasin (Lab - Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Lab - Cambridge)

Tellers for the noes:

Vicky Foxcroft (Lab - Lewisham, Deptford)

Nic Dakin (Lab - Scunthorpe)