A son has thanked Sainsbury’s staff for going above and beyond the call of duty to keep his mum in employment after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Doron Salomon said the supermarket adapted his mum’s role, gave her regular retraining, changed her hours and ensured all staff were aware of her condition so she could continue to do the job she loved. The store, in Kenton, London, also provided regular welfare meetings with his mum and dad to regularly check she felt safe and happy.

“It’s just reaffirming to see such a large corporation act like you might expect a small family business to. Their employment of my mum gave her a sense of normality - her friends have jobs and so did she,” Doron told HuffPost UK.

“She was very proud of the work she did - even if to you and I the things she was doing were quite menial - and that helped with her confidence too. The bottom line is we’re just very grateful for how Sainsbury’s have cared for her and impressed if not surprised by how they’ve dealt with her decline.”