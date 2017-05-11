While there’s not really any right or wrong time, Redditors have discussed how long they will typically wait before having sex with a new partner, as well as at what stage they’d lose interest.

After all, you don’t want to reveal your best hand straight away, but equally you don’t want them to get tired of waiting.

When you’re dating someone new, it can be difficult to fathom when’s best to invite them home for bedroom activities.

1. “31, male. Depends on the relationship. If I’m investing into something that is more intimate than ‘just’ sex, I can’t really put a time on it. Maybe 3 months, 6 months, who knows. If it’s just a casual relationship and we’re not both having orgasms within a week... Mucho problems.”

- FEMAbrown

2. “Middle age male, one to three dates. I’m very comfortable with sex and want the same in my partners. If we’re not on the same page, I have a busy life and don’t have time to spend with someone that’s not compatible.”

- ra__account

3. “18, female. I’ll have sex with someone before getting in a relationship with them. Sex is a really important part of a relationship to me, so why waste my time on someone I am not sexually compatible with? I’d rather find out sooner than later.”

- concertwhore

4. “25, male. Depends how often we’re seeing each other. My most recent ex and I had sex after 2-3 weeks of seeing each other every couple days. The anticipation was enormous on both sides and we had fooled around a lot. It almost felt too long to be honest. Longer might be fine if we don’t see each other as often.”

- TheReaperSovereign

5. “26, male. Probably a month at most, but I’d have to REALLY like her.”

- sykilik101

6. “25, female. I love sex. It means so much to a relationship (with me at least). I would want to have a few dates to see if we’re compatible personality-wise. And if so, sex would be the next step. So after getting to know and like the person. No specific time.”

- toethumbrn

7. “29, male. It depends completely on how I feel with the woman. If it’s going well, we’re connecting, having a good time, never bored together, enjoying each other’s company and I can see a decent relationship in the future then I’m willing to wait a while (weeks to months). Sex is great, it’s needed, it’s important but it’s still not everything.

“Although if there is some sexual tension or intense feelings when you make out/fool around, then god damn I’ll go for it. In the end, you’ll both know when it’s right.”

- Gallant_Chicken

8. “43, bisexual male. If we’re not naked in each other’s arms at the end of the third date, don’t expect a fourth. Sexual compatibility is paramount, and a prerequisite for an emotional relationship... I will not make that mistake again!”

- TerminalOrbit

9. “23, female. If we’re FWB (friends with benefits), one week. If it’s a relationship, I’m willing to follow the natural course and feel things out.”

- legend2l