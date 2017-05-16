How Much Caffeine Is Safe To Consume? Teen Dies After Drinking Caffeinated Drinks 'Too Quickly'

A teenager died from a “caffeine-induced cardiac event” after drinking a succession of caffeinated drinks in a short period of time, a coroner has ruled.

Davis Allen Cripe reportedly drank a McDonald’s latte and a large Mountain Dew soft drink before “chugging” an energy drink within the space of two hours.

The 16-year-old then experienced an irregular heartbeat and collapsed in his high school in South Carolina. He did not have a pre-existing heart condition.

The coroner emphasised that the teen’s death was not prompted by the drinks themselves or even by the amount of caffeine in his system.

Instead, coroner Gary Watts said it was “just the way that it was ingested over that short period of time”, according to the BBC.

So how much caffeine is safe to consume and why do we need to spread it throughout the day?