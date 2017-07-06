At the age of just 15, Jennifer Mee gained worldwide fame in 2007 when she developed an uncontrollable case of the hiccups. The teenager, from St Petersburg, Florida, appeared on television morning shows across the United States in a bid to find a cure for her mysterious affliction. Mee was hiccupping up to 50 times a minute, stopped going to school and could only eat soft foods. She had to be medicated to sleep.

ITV Jennifer Mee at her prison in Ocala, Florida

Five weeks later they stopped – and so did the attention. But in 2010 Mee, then 19, was back in the headlines – this time charged with first-degree murder of a 22-year-old man she met online and lured to a vacant home where two of her friends robbed and shot him.

Shannon Griffin, who came to the abandoned home under the illusion Mee wanted to buy some marijuana, was shot four times and robbed of less than $50. The 22-year-old has been working at a supermarket and was on holiday the week he was killed. Under Florida law, because Mee set him up, she is as culpable as the person who pulled the trigger.

ITV Mee with Piers Morgan at her prison in Ocala, Florida

Prosecutors used police interviews and a taped phone call between Mee and her mother Rachel Robidoux as evidence she had arranged the crime. During the call, she told her mother she not did pull the trigger of the gun that killed Griffin, but that she was charged with murder. “Because I set everything up,” she explained in the call that was played to the jury. “It all went wrong, Mom. It just went downhill.” Her lawyers said she suffered from schizophrenia and Tourette’s Syndrome, and a court-appointed psychiatrist said Mee’s intelligence was “low normal.”

NBC NewsWire via Getty Images Mee appearing on NBC News in 2007 to talk about her uncontrollable hiccups

Attorney John Trevena revealed she was on a medication called thorazine – usually used to treat psychotic disorders - to control the hiccupping, but that even then she was still susceptible to bouts. In 2013, Mee wept as she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her co-defendants LaRon Raiford and Lamont Newton, who was her boyfriend at the time of the crime, were also convicted of first-degree murder. Mee met with Piers Morgan in the third episode of Killer Women at her prison in Ocala, Florida.

AP Shannon Griffin was shot four times