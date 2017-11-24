How Our New Technology Will Help Blind People ‘See’ At The Cinema

Sight loss affects around two million people in the UK, a number that is likely to increase to four million by 2050.

Losing sight can of course change many areas of a person’s life – even seemingly insignificant things like being able to watch a good film or a new programme on television. A recent survey of over 100 visually impaired people found that 34% hadn’t attended the cinema in the last 12 months. For sighted people this figure was found to be much lower at only six per cent.

A lot of this is down to the fact that going to the cinema when you are visually impaired can be challenging. Audio description (AD) is often relied on by blind and partially sighted people – this is like a narrator telling a story and explaining the visual content of the film. Around 40% of the cinemas in the UK now include AD services. But these aren’t always available for use, either because of faulty equipment, cinema staff not knowing how to operate it, or issues with the headphones required for AD interfering with hearing aids.

One visually impaired person I spoke to explained how every time she tried to attend her local cinema, staff were unable to operate the equipment or the equipment was faulty. The cinema would then give her free vouchers for another film at another time, but upon her return, the same thing would happen. She now has a collection of vouchers she cannot use

Frustrated film fans

The UK has been at the forefront of developments in AD and in 2003 the goverment’s Communications Act dictated that broadcasters had to ensure ten per cent of their programming had AD. The BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Sky committed to including AD in at least 20% of their content.

But although there has been an increase in AD on both broadcast and on-demand services, the latter is still lagging behind. This is in part why the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in partnership with MovieReading have developed an app designed to overcome some of these limitations. The app allows users to download an AD track for a programme or film, and this then synchronises automatically to the original content.