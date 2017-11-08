Lush cosmetics has partnered with the Humane Society International UK (HSI) in a nationwide campaign with the hashtag #WhatTheFur.

The HSI has provided a guide on how to spot real fur - especially when it is moonlighting as fake, on products that have been mislabelled as faux, or that carry no label at all.

Lush customers can find pocket size guides and at till points in all the stores nationwide.

But for those on the go, here’s the low-down.